Ravens Projected to Land Electrifying Replacement for Diontae Johnson
The Baltimore Ravens made a trade to acquire wide receiver Diontae Johnson before the deadline this year, thinking that he could round out the group of offensive weapons around Lamar Jackson.
Unfortunately, since he was acquired, Johnson has made almost zero impact. He was even suspended a game after refusing to enter a game. Obviously, things have not worked out.
Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, the Ravens are extremely unlikely to have any interest in bringing Johnson back. However, they will need to try and bring in another wideout to give Jackson another weapon.
With that in mind, one name has been suggested as a potential answer to the situation.
The NFL scouting department at Bleacher Report has urged Baltimore to take a look at landing Ole Miss star wide receiver Tre Harris in the 2025 NFL Draft to be their replacement for Johnson.
"The Ravens have one of the most unique offenses in the league thanks to Lamar Jackson's electric skill set," they wrote. "Their ability to thrive in 12 and 21 personnel groupings has allowed them to rely less on play-making wide receivers. Still, it would be nice to have another pass-catcher, and Tre Harris' ability to play multiple roles would make him a great fit."
Harris had a big regular season this year for Ole Miss. He racked up 60 catches for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging an impressive 17.2 yards per reception.
Throughout his entire college football career, he has been dominant. He has totaled 220 receptions for 3,542 yards and 29 touchdowns with a 16.1 yards per reception average.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Harris possesses great size for an NFL wide receiver. He has elite athleticism to go along with his size.
Bringing in Harris to replace Johnson would be a major upgrade for the Ravens.
All of that being said, there is a long time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. No one knows where players will end up being valued or where certain teams will be drafting.
If Harris happens to be available where Baltimore has him ranked, they could make a move to bring him in.
