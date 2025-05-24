Three Free Agents Ravens Can Still Sign
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best teams in the league, but they aren't quite yet complete in their roster construction.
They can add a player or two on the offensive line to add some depth for the unit responsible for protecting Lamar Jackson.
ESPN insider Bill Barnwell suggested the team could sign an offensive lineman after the June 1 deadline.
"Though they added much-needed help for their offensive line in the draft, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them look for some veteran interior help, with former Cardinals guard Will Hernandez the best remaining option," Barnwell wrote.
"They have also been happy to take on reclamation projects in the past, and there's an obvious one available: former offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who wore out his welcome with the Browns after being a top-10 pick in 2020."
The Ravens may also need some help on the defensive side of the ball, specifically at the linebacker position.
Barnwell also has a suggestion for a player they can add to that unit.
"Front seven depth should also be a priority. Inside linebacker was a problem for Baltimore last season, as Trenton Simpson was eventually benched for long-time special teams player Chris Board," Barnwell wrote.
"Kyzir White is still available on the open market; getting a linebacker with his experience and playmaking ability would represent good value for the Ravens."
White is arguably the top defensive free agent left, and if he were to join the Ravens, it could make them incredibly dangerous. White led the Arizona Cardinals in tackles last season and he could be a strong fit next to Roquan Smith in the defense.
The Ravens likely won't sign any of the players listed above, but bringing them in would be a low-risk, high-reward move that could pay off.
