Travis Jones Compared to Ravens Legend
Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Travis Jones is entering his fourth season with the team.
Jones, 25, was a third-round pick out of UConn in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has played more like a first-round selection since joining the Ravens defense.
Jones was recently compared to a former Ravens first-round pick, Haloti Ngata, by Ryan Mink, who serves as the editorial director of the team's website.
"I think Jones, who is heading into a contract year, could be the Ravens' next Haloti Ngata and a critical long-term piece of the defense," Mink wrote.
"Jones and Ngata are virtually the same size – 6-foot-4, 340. Part of what made Ngata special was his abilities not just as a run-stopper, but what he offered as a pass rusher. Jones played considerably more third-down/pass rushing snaps (29.3%) last year than even Ngata did during his prime (19.1%)."
Ngata was the Ravens' first-round pick (No. 12 overall) out of Oregon in the 2006 NFL Draft. He played nine seasons for the Ravens until 2014 and was part of the team's latest Super Bowl squad in 2012. After his time in Baltimore, Ngata played three seasons for the Detroit Lions and another with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 before announcing his retirement.
Jones' box score stats may not be comparable to that of Ngata, but his impact on the field is certainly up there with the Ravens Ring of Honor member.
If Jones can continue playing well for the Ravens, he will likely earn a second contract with the team, which will allow him to establish his own long-term legacy with the franchise.
Jones is taking a few weeks off ahead of training camp to recharge for what should be a big season ahead.
