Trenton Simpson Shines in Ravens First Exhibition
Trenton Simpson led the Baltimore Ravens with 11 tackles in their16-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
No player on the Baltimore Ravens defense has bigger shoes to fillthan second-year linebacker Trenton Simpson.
Simpson is tasked with filling in the void left by Patrick Queen after he signed with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. The second-year linebacker got off to a strong start in the Ravens’preseason opener, tallying a team-best 11 tackles in their 16-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on Friday.
“I feel like it was an awesome opportunity to get out there and play,” Simpson said after the game. “As a young linebacker, I feel like getting this many reps is a blessing. The more you see at this position, the more you learn [and] the faster you can play. Being ableto get out there and get reps under our belt, I feel like I cancontinue to improve on some things.”
While Simpson’s play was impressive, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes that the Clemson product thinks he has more in the tank and won't be satisfied with his play against Philadelphia.
“A lot of great stuff,” Harbaugh said of Simpson’s performance. “[He]flies around. He loves football [and] he wants to be great at everything he does. I promise you he’s not happy with the way he played. He thinks he can play a lot better. He’ll be looking to improve between now and next week but that’s a good start for him. He’s never going to be afraid. He’s always going to fly around and throw it in there. He’s our kind of guy.”
Simpson only saw extended playing time in Week 18 of his rookie season, playing 26 snaps against the Steelers. The Clemson product had a strong showing with seven tackles, one sack, and one quarterback hit.
Replacing Queen is a tall task. The now Steelers linebacker was a second-team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career after he tallied a career-best 133 tackles along with 3.5sacks, six quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, and an interception. Queen’s play was instrumental in Baltimore’s defense leading the league in turnovers, and sacks, and allowing the fewest points per game last season.
Simpson will have his former linebackers coach Zach Orr to lean on, who is entering his first season as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator. The second-year linebacker spoke highly of Orr’s impact on him and his first time calling plays for the defense.
Orr, 32, takes over the defensive playcalling from Mike Macdonald, who was hired as the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach this offseason. Played three seasons for the Ravens from 2014 to 2016 before a neck injury forced him to retire.
“He had a lot of energy,” Simpson said. “Being with the green dot, him yelling [and] getting me fired up. It was awesome. To see him from our linebackers coach to defensive coordinator and me going from year on to year two with the same guys has been awesome for me. I feel like the transition and being able to ask questions on and off the field and him knowing me as a person and as a player has been awesome for my growth.”
Baltimore returns to the field for its second preseason game on Aug.17 to face the Atlanta Falcons at noon ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!