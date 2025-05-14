Two Ravens Games Named Must-Watch Matchups
The Baltimore Ravens will soon learn of their entire 17-game schedule when the league releases it in due time.
The Ravens already know who and where they will be playing, but the when is still a mystery, so CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr named the top 10 must-watch games ahead of the season.
The Ravens' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs came in at No. 4 on the list.
"Remember the showdown in the NFL Kickoff Game in Kansas City last season? Well, the Ravens and Chiefs haven't met since that Week 1 thriller (where the NFL overturned Baltimore's game-tying touchdown on the final play of regulation)," Kerr wrote.
"Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are always bound for epic showdowns, especially in the regular season. The Ravens and Chiefs also had some pregame banter in the 2023 AFC Championship game that may still carry some weight."
The other must-watch Ravens game is a rematch of the team's playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills, which popped up at No. 3 on the list.
"One of the most exciting games in the playoffs last season was the divisional round showdown between Baltimore and Buffalo, a game that was decided with Mark Andrews' dropped two-point conversion in a 27-25 Bills' victory," Kerr wrote.
"This will be the first meeting since that epic matchup, as Josh Allen also was the league MVP -- seizing the honor over Lamar Jackson. Two of the game's best teams with two of the game's best quarterbacks. A win-win for the NFL."
These are arguably the two biggest games on the schedule for the Ravens in the upcoming season, not just from a narrative perspective. These games will likely determine where the Ravens will end up in the AFC playoff picture and if they will host or visit these teams in the postseason.
