Ravens Are Perfect Fit for Superstar WR in Free Agency
While the Baltimore Ravens are looking the part of a potential Super Bowl contender, it's never too early to begin looking ahead at the offseason. That is what the front office is already doing to formulate a plan on how to keep the championship window open for years to come.
Looking at this year's team, there are a few weaknesses that will need to be addressed in the offseason. They could use more defensive help for sure, but there is one offensive position that could use more talent.
Of course, that position is wide receiver.
Lamar Jackson is putting together what could be yet another MVP season. However, he could be even better if the Ravens were to add another elite weapon for him to utilize.
Right now, Baltimore has Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as their top wide receivers. Those two wideouts are good, but there is definite room for improvement.
With that being said, there is one star wide receiver set to hit free agency that the Ravens should show a lot of interest in.
Stefon Diggs is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. After being traded to the Houston Texans last offseason, his 2024 season did not go as planned.
Unfortunately, Diggs ended up only being able to play in eight games before going down with a torn ACL. He caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.
Pursuing a talent like Diggs would take the Baltimore offense to the next level. He would give Jackson the best weapon he has worked with, assuming he is able to get back to full health. It's a scenario worth taking a gamble on.
At 31 years old, Diggs should still have a few good years of football left in him. Depending on the price tag, the Ravens should target him to the be the final piece of their offensive puzzle.
Throughout the majority of his career, Diggs has been a guaranteed 1,000-yard receiver. He has become one of the NFL's best as his position. Landing with a Super Bowl contender would have to be of interest to Diggs.
That being said, there are going to be a lot of teams with interest in signing him.
Baltimore may not end up prioritizing pursuing him in free agency. There are other ways that the Ravens could acquire wide receiver help. However, there are very few who could offer the kind of instant impact as a potential No. 1 wide receiver that Diggs could bring.
On the outside looking in, this could be a perfect fit for both parties. Diggs would be able to land in an elite offense with a chance to compete for a Super Bowl and Baltimore could become an even more lethal contender by signing him.
It may not even be on the table, but it's a potential fit to keep a close eye on when free agency arrives.
