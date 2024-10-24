Ravens Give Honest Update on RB Keaton Mitchell
An already dangerous Baltimore Ravens offense is close to adding another weapon to their arsenal.
The Ravens opened the 21-day practice window for second-year running back Keaton Mitchell on Wednesday as he recovered a torn ACL that he suffered on Dec. 17, 2023. Mitchell was a limited participant in his first practice back with the team.
While the dynamic running back is nearing his return, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update and said he doesn't expect Mitchell to be back when Baltimore (5-2) faces the Cleveland Browns (1-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field.
"We don't expect him to be back this week in all honesty," Harbaugh said. "You never know. We'll see how he looks tomorrow when we're full speed but he's been away quite a while so we want to get him going, get him moving and get him practicing football and get him ready hopefully within the three-week window. That would be the goal for sure."
Mitchell played in eight games last season and ran for 396 yards and two touchdowns. He also had nine receptions for 93 yards. His best performance as a rookie came against the Seattle Seahawks when he had nine carries for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Baltimore already boasts one of the league's best offenses, as it leads football in total yards (461.4) and rushing yards (210.4) per game and is tied for first in points (31.1) per game. Derrick Henry has paced the prolific rushing attack, running for a league-best 873 yards and is tied for the lead with eight rushing touchdowns. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has also been dynamic on the ground, running for 455 yards and two touchdowns.
If Mitchell can pick up where he left off in his rookie season, the Ravens may indeed be unstoppable for opposing defenses.
