Several Ravens Stars Estimated to Miss Practice
The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with multiple notable injuries on both sides of the ball following Week 7's road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Ravens released their estimated injury report following a walk-through session and revealed that six players would have sat out if a normal practice was held.
Here's the report:
The most notable names listed are cornerbacks Nate Wiggins (shoulder) and Marlon Humphrey (knee) along with receiver Zay Flowers (ankle).
Humphrey finished with two interceptions against Tampa Bay before being ruled out for the entire second half after injuring himself late in the second quarter. Flowers got his ankle rolled up on in the first half but eventually returned to the game and finished with one catch for 11 yards and one rush attempt for 19 yards. As for Wiggins, he had two pass breakups in the win but appeared to suffer his injury after hitting the grass hard while attempting to snag an interception in the second half.
Fortunately for the Ravens, Humphrey's knee injury is not believed to be serious. His status for Week 8's matchup against the Cleveland Browns remains to be seen but Baltimore is taking a next-man up mentality if he ends up missing the game, something safety Kyle Hamilton talked about after the win over Tampa Bay.
"I think we're so deep as a unit and as a team that [it was a] seamless transition," Hamilton told reporters after the game. "I really don't think, if you didn't know personnel-wise, it didn't change the game at all really. Guys stepped up, come in and know what to do and are prepared, and credit to the coaches for getting everybody ready."
The Ravens and Browns will kick off from Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
