Browns Make QB Decision vs. Ravens
Now riding a five-game winning streak, the Baltimore Ravens get back to divisional play as they travel to face a Cleveland Browns team in turmoil on Sunday.
The Browns currently sit at a miserable 1-6 on the season, and they've already tied last season's loss total. Now they face even more questions, as starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson has been one of the worst starters in the league this season, but losing a quarterback for the season is always tough.
Time marches on, though, and the Browns now must turn elsewhere at the quarterback position. According to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, Cleveland is planning to start Jameis Winston under center against Baltimore.
Winston, 30, played Browns' final drive on Sunday. The former Florida State star completed five of 11 passes for 67 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown to tight end David Njoku. He's also seen very brief action throughout the season.
Winston was actually the emergency No. 3 quarterback on Sunday behind Watson and second-year pro Dorian Thompson-Robinson, only entering after the latter suffered a finger injury. While Thompson-Robinson avoided a major injury, the Browns likely want to be careful with the younger quarterback.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston spent the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There, he was the ultimate wild card as he racked up plenty of yards and touchdowns, but also threw a ton of interceptions. Most infamously, he threw 30 interceptions in 2019, which prompted the Bucs to go out and get Tom Brady the following offseason.
After that, Winston signed with the division rival New Orleans Saints. He was primarily a backup in the Big Easy, but started quite a few games and notably improved at taking care of the ball. He signed with Cleveland this offseason after four seasons in New Orleans.
Winston has only faced the Ravens once as a starter, when he completed 13 of 25 passes for 152 yards and an interception in a 20-12 Baltimore win in 2018.
