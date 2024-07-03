WATCH: Ravens' Zay Flowers Shows Off Impressive Workout
The Baltimore Ravens' track record of drafting receivers has been pretty spotty over the years, but at the very least, it seems like they hit on their latest first-round wideout.
Zay Flowers, the No. 22 pick in last year's draft, had a terrific rookie season in Baltimore. The Boston College product set franchise records for receptions (77) and receiving yards (858) by a rookie, and added a solid five touchdowns as well. If Flowers continues to grow, he could become the Ravens' franchise receiver that they've been missing for so long.
Based on a recent social media video, it appears that Flowers is putting in the work to prepare for what should be a big second season. The 23-year-old posted a video on Instagram of him catching a deep pass while running up a steep hill, and making it look nearly effortless in the process.
Heading into Year 2, Flowers has even greater expectations laid out for him. Not only due to his own development, but also due to No. 2 receiver Odell Beckham Jr. departing in free agency. Flowers was handily the Ravens' leader in targets last season, and barring another incredible year from tight end Mark Andrews, that should hold true in 2024.
If Flowers takes the expected next step, Baltimore' passing game could finally jump into the upper half of the league.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!