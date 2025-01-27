Ravens Snag OT in Mock Draft
The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best offensive lines in the league this past season, but change could be coming to the trenches this offseason.
With Ronnie Stanley approaching free agency, the Ravens were tabbed to select Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. with the No. 27 overall pick in Pro Football Focus writer Max Chadwick's latest mock draft.
"Ronnie Stanley is an impending free agent. If the Ravens can’t re-sign their Pro Bowl left tackle, Conerly would be an excellent draft target. His 83.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 ranked 16th among FBS tackles," Chadwick writes.
Conerly, 21, is regarded as one of the best offensive line prospects in this year's draft class. He was the fifth offensive lineman chosen in the mock draft behind LSU's Will Campbell, Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr., Missouri's Armand Membou and West Virginia's Wyatt Milum.
The Ravens take great pride in building an offensive line to protect Lamar Jackson both inside and outside the pocket.
Given the change of the guard with potential players, the Ravens are open to making changes in the trenches this offseason.
"I think our goal is to always have the best offensive line that we can have," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said to reporters.
"We made a tough call last year to go younger and have some younger guys play, and we knew we'd have a few growing pains. I think we had a few, but looking back on it, I think it was absolutely the right thing to do, and we saw our guys improve and get better and really mesh as a unit and gel. We are aware that we have some guys whose contracts are up, and we'll look at that and certainly have some discussions with players."
