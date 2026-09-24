A Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade is a No-Brainer for the Ravens

Week 2 was another example of how the Ravens' passing game can sharply deteriorate when Zay Flowers is off the field. It also showcased that Marvin Harrison Jr.'s time in Arizona is coming to a close.

In the second half of the Ravens’ 24-17 loss to the Saints, Lamar Jackson went 8-for-15 for 64 yards and threw a crushing interception to safety Julian Blackmon on the final drive of the game.

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley (29) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane went out injured, Baltimore’s receiving corps isn't as effective.

Over the last six quarters, only three pass catchers have more than 50 receiving yards (Bateman, Andrews, Moore). At the same time, only Bateman and Andrews have more than five catches. It looks more worrisome for Jackson. He only has 250 yards while completing 61% of his passes.

New Orleans wasn't cautious against the pass in the second half, either. Most of their defensive looks were seven- to eight-man boxes to shut down the run.

Bateman stepped up and led all receivers, but if Baltimore wants to get through this rough patch offensively, they will need more help. The good thing is, there’s a nice option available in the desert.

The Arizona Decline of Marvin Harrison Jr.

NFL Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marvin Harrison Jr. headed into the 2024 NFL Draft as the most surefire wide receiver in his class. Over the past two years, the opposite is true for the former first-round pick. Since entering the league, Harrison Jr. has been the definition of the “right player on the wrong team”.

Harrison Jr. is tied for 1st in receiving touchdowns (12), 3rd in receiving yards (1,526), and receptions (104) among his draft-class peers. Still, you can sense the frustration as the Cardinals begin to move on.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) leaves the field after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former Biletnikoff winner went from 64 receptions in his rookie season. To 41 receptions last season. Now only one reception on four targets throughout the first two weeks of this season.

The disconnect is reaching the point where a new, more offense-minded head coach, Mike LaFleur, is struggling to figure out how to use Harrison Jr.

“You also have Trey McBride, who’s one of the best underneath guys in the world, and there’s only 65 plays a game, and you got to run the ball. You got Kendrick [Bourne] who works underneath pretty well too. So everyone’s kinda got their role right there,” said LaFleur when asked how to involve Harrison Jr. in the offense more.

This raises a red flag for two reasons. First, the Cardinals have to consider if they should pick up Harrison Jr.'s fifth-year option. Second, another wide receiver is emerging that makes both LaFleur and freshly extended quarterback Jacoby Brissett happy: Michael Wilson, the Cardinals' third-round pick a year before Marvin.

Wilson entered the season with a three-year, $75 million extension. Money that shockingly went to the third-round pick, not the receiver Arizona selected fourth overall.

The offense shows a pattern, too. Trey McBride is one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league; Brisset gets paid, and Wilson is paid too. The Cardinals even made rookie running back Jeremiyah Love the highest-paid rookie running back in NFL history with $53 million fully guaranteed.

All the skill players are establishing their futures with Arizona, except Harrison Jr. The young receiver is also realizing that people's feelings about him have shifted.

The noise is bubbling, and the league is taking notice. ESPN’s Dan Graziano is hearing trade rumors develop among league owners.

"Harrison is extension-eligible after this season, and as of now, the Cardinals would have a hard time paying him based on what he's shown in the league so far," Graziano reported. “It's worth watching out for a potential change-of-scenery deal in this case."

Why Should it Happen? And How Does It?

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison Jr. brings a wide receiver skill set Lamar Jackson hasn’t truly seen since Ja’Kobi Lane's arrival: a receiver who can attack the ball no matter who’s covering him and a receiving threat on the outside.

Despite the concerning drop-rate numbers and average target separation, Harrison Jr. can be a game changer with the right quarterback.

NFL fans currently see the positives in a change of scenery, with George Pickens breaking out after leaving Pittsburgh for Dallas.

In Arizona, Harrison Jr. has been pretty much one-dimensional. Only useful to the offense on deep routes and when thrown to; the passes aren't very accurate, which will happen when your quarterbacks are Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett.

Even with his issues, Harrison Jr. still gets a ton of attention from opposing defenses.

Baltimore desperately needs wide receiver help, as relying on the running game can only get you so far in the season. Also, those carries for Derrick Henry will add up in later portions of the year.

Here’s a potential trade package that has a chance of getting this deal done for both franchises:

Baltimore sends WR Rashod Bateman, 2027 3rd-round pick to Arizona for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While “Maserati Marv” is facing scrutiny for not fully panning out as a first-round pick, Bateman is facing similar criticism.

Since entering the league in 2021 as the 27th overall pick, Bateman has played two seasons fully healthy and has had 500 or more receiving yards in only two seasons (2022, 2024) over his seven-year career. He’s also shown clear unhappiness with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta.

Bateman could get more opportunities as a WR2 in Arizona, and the change wouldn’t be drastic: he’d be playing alongside another emerging receiver from the 2023 class and an elite tight end.

Baltimore has had multiple opportunities to add a dynamic receiver in-season over the years. The most recent example is when Davante Adams was available during the 2024 trade deadline, and Baltimore decided to trade for the Steelers’ Dionte Johnson.

DeCosta can also save a bit of money with this deal, since he can pick up Harrison Jr. as a fifth-year option if he likes what he sees by season's end. Letting go of Bateman also clears up cap room, as he's getting paid $12 million a year through 2029.

Baltimore has a great chance to make a rare low-risk, high-reward move and add firepower for when Flowers returns from injury.