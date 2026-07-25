Baltimore Ravens Undrafted Free Agent Jordan Devey Passes Away at 38

Seven-year NFL veteran offensive guard Jordan Devey has died at age 38, announced by his wife, Lindsey, on social media late Thursday night.

“Today would have been our 15th year anniversary. We have filled the walls of our homes and hearts with countless memories, joys, struggles, and triumphs. We brought 4 beautiful children into this world that have your eyes, freckles, and compassion. You were our hero and our hearts ache in your absence. We love you. We miss you. And as you said in your last words to me, ‘we'll talk soon.’” said Lindsey on Instagram.

The death has been confirmed as a suicide via a GoFundMe post. His wife and four children survive him. Devey is the fifth former player to die before turning 40 in 2026, and the third player to pass away by suicide.

Devey, born in American Fork, Utah, did not participate in high school football but was an enthusiastic tuba player and also played on the Cavemen’s basketball team. After a missionary trip in Costa Rica, he took his talents to the gridiron. He enrolled at Snow College in 2009 for two seasons, then transferred to Memphis in 2011 to finish his collegiate career. He earned an All-Conference USA Second Team nod and the DeAngelo Williams Most Valuable Player award his senior year with the Tigers.

Devey began his professional career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. He signed to the roster as an undrafted free agent; he joined other linemen such as fellow guard Jeff Braun and tackles Joe Unga and Roger Gaines.

Despite not playing an official snap for Baltimore, the Utah native was able to find his role with the New England Patriots. Going from the practice squad to starting six games and winning Super Bowl XLIX in 2014.

Devey would play for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Las Vegas Raiders for the next four seasons before finishing his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2020. With 44 games played and 21 starts in the NFL, Devey achieved something many undrafted rookies can't—building a career and becoming a champion.

After hanging up the cleats, Devey continued to embrace his love of football in Eagle, Idaho, by volunteering as a youth football coach and mentor at Eagle High School. As a coach, the Eagle community remembers him as a kind, encouraging, and compassionate person who left an impact on many young players and families.

Rest in peace, Jordan Devey. Please follow this link and donate to his family's GoFundMe if you have the opportunity.