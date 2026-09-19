Four Ravens X-Factors For Home-Opening Clash vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens will continue the 2026 regular season at home against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, and the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game by capitalizing on their opportunities when presented with them.

With a win, the Ravens improve to 2-0 and stay atop the division standings, but a loss would, at worst, tie them with the Cleveland Browns if they somehow managed to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Here are five players who could wind up tilting the scales in favor of the Ravens and first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

WR Devontez Walker

After missing last week's season opener with a minor groin injury, the third-year pro has a chance to make a significant impact in his 2026 debut, as the Ravens are without two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers (hamstring) and placed rookie Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) on injured reserve. While the mantle of No. 1 receiver will fall to veteran Rashod Bateman, there will still be plenty of snaps to be had for Walker and the rest of the Ravens' other young players at the position.

Through his first two seasons in the league, the 2024 fourth-rounder made the most of his very limited opportunities by scoring a touchdown or picking up a first down on six of his seven career receptions on 11 targets. Last season, he recorded six catches for 136 receiving yards and three scores. Walker lost out on the battle for the Ravens No. 3 receiver spot to Lane, who was the team's unquestioned star of training camp. He possesses the blazing straight-line speed to threaten opposing defenses vertically and take the top off, as evidenced by his 22.4 yards-per-catch average.

DB Jaylinn Hawkins

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) celebrates a turnover against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The presence of the seventh-year veteran in the secondary allowed Minter to deploy fellow starting safeties Malaki Starks and Kyle Hamilton on highly impactful blitzes that resulted in a sack and three quarterback hits in last week's win. If the Saints fall behind or are unable to run the ball consistently, they'll likely lean into another pass-heavy script, which will play right into the hands of the Ravens' newest ballhawk, who is fresh off recording a career-high four interceptions to lead the reigning AFC champions last year as a member of the New England Patriots.

His range and ball skills will come in handy if New Orleans and second-year quarterback Tyler Shough try to, or are forced to, air out the ball at a high clip.

WR Chris Moore

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (17) runs with the ball past Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through a combination of injury to Lane and following his invaluable contributions to the Ravens' season-opening win in multiple phases of the game, the 11th-year veteran earned a spot on the 53-man roster and is poised to be an all-purpose weapon for the second week in a row. Against the Colts, Moore posted a single-game career-high 174 all-purpose yards after ripping off 121 on kick return and tacking on another 53 on his lone reception, the second-longest of his career. He is also an ace on special teams when it comes to covering kicks, and his ability as an underrated pass catcher could lead to a well-schemed-up big play when the Saints least expect it.

OLB Mike Green

Jul 29, 2026; Ownings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (15) during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a quiet 2026 debut in which he didn't record a single sack, quarterback hit or pressure, the second-year pro with a lot of hype and heightened expectations surrounding him should have a better chance of taking off in this game. With four-time Pro Bowl veteran Trey Hendrickson dealing with a finger injury, Green could see a lot more than just 17 defensive snaps as he did in Week 1. Where he could really make the most noise is coming off the opposite edge, where his explosive first step and impressive bend could give Saints third-year right tackle Taliese Fuaga fits in one-on-one obvious passing situations.

