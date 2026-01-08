Ravens Add Vikings DC to Interview Docket

It's going to be a busy next week or two for the Baltimore Ravens as they look for a new head coach after firing John Harbaugh from the position.

This is a search the team has not conducted in 18 years, so they will be diligent and selective in whom they bring in for interviews. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Ravens have added Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores to the interview process.

Sources: The #Ravens plan on interviewing #Vikings DC Brian Flores for their open HC vacancy.



Flores has an expiring contract in Minnesota and is hopeful to get a second opportunity to be a HC. pic.twitter.com/ym5lgM39yW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 8, 2026

Before spending the last three years as the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three seasons. He accumulated a 24-25 record before being fired from the position.

Brian Flores bring culture building to the forefront of Ravens head coach opening

Many will remember the stories of Flores having a bad relationship with his quarterback in Miami, Tua Tagovailoa, and has since apologized for it. Flores has a distinct coaching style that is a perfect fit for what the Ravens need to bring to the team.

Being tough and disciplined are important to Flores, and he will coach players hard, which is what the Ravens need on defense. This is a unit that was in the bottom 10 in total defense and struggled under second-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr.

Over the last six games, the Ravens' defense allowed 24 or more points in five, with the only exception being the Week 15 shutout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Where this defense struggled all season was a combination of a lack of pass rush and a secondary that struggled.

Guys like Marlon Humphrey underperformed badly this season, leading to the Ravens being ranked 30th against the pass. Even the addition of safety Alohi Gilman was not enough to save this secondary who struggled all season.

Flores has made the Vikings into one of the best defenses in the NFL over the last three years on a consistent basis and can use some of his magic to work on getting the Ravens back to the old days of Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, and Terrell Suggs. He can do that by adding help to the pass rush and developing young players like rookie second-round pick Mike Green, turning him into a pass-rushing machine like Flores has with Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel in Minnesota.

While some might believe the Ravens should bring in a head coach with an offensive background to appease quarterback Lamar Jackson, Flores would bring the toughness and attitude the Baltimore defense has been missing over the last year under Orr.

