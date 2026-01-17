Ravens Land All-American OL in Latest Mock Draft

As the Baltimore Ravens' offseason begins, all eyes are on their ongoing head coach search. However, it's never to early to be thinking about the plan for the 2026 NFL Draft.

In his latest mock draft, Dane Brugler of The Athletic picked Penn State guard Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane for the Ravens, who will be picking at number 14.

"Like last year when the Cowboys drafted Tyler Booker at No. 12, the Ravens selecting a guard wouldn't get major headlines and might be unpopular with the fan base. But loane is a high-floor prospect and should be mentioned among the better players in this class," he wrote.

"The last time Baltimore held the 14th pick, in 2022, it drafted a "non-premium" position (safety Kyle Hamilton) - that has worked out just fine."

Ravens Linked to Penn State Guard

Ioane, a three star prospect out of Graham, WA, originally committed to play at Washington before decommitting and signing with Penn State. He redshirted his freshman year, but played all 13 games and started five in 2023, his redshirt freshman year.

Ioane transitioned to full-time starter in 2024, when he was named to the Second Team All-Big Ten team. His accolades only grew in 2025 and he was named to the second-team All-American and second-team All-Big Ten teams. He sits at 6'4 and 330 pounds and declared for the draft, opting out of the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, last month.

"The past four years have been a journey of a lifetime and an unforgettable experience that I couldn't be more grateful for. This Family and Football program that took me in has helped shape me into the man I am today and for that an expression of gratitude will never be enough!," Ioane wrote on social media.

"To my family, a promise was made and a promise will be kept. Thank you always for the unconditional love and support from near and far. You are my "WHY" and I will never need another reason to keep going."

Penn State struggled this season, which led to the firing longtime coach James Franklin, thanks to a series of disastrous losses despite making it to the College Football Playoffs in the previous year. However, Ioane had a productive season and chose to declare for the draft instead of play his final year of eligibility.

The Ravens offensive line had a similarly difficult season. While Pro Football Focus placed Baltimore's OL at 16th in their final rankings of the regular season, difficulties earlier in the year contributed to the team's 1-5 start before their Bye Week. Drafting a powerful lineman is not particularly flashy, as Brugler pointed out, but would help the Ravens at a serious weak point.

