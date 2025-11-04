Raven Country

Ravens Trade Before Deadline Paying Off

The Baltimore Ravens' biggest trade this season came well before the deadline.

Jeremy Brener

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh smiles after his team scores a touchdown.
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh smiles after his team scores a touchdown. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are participating with the other 31 NFL teams for the trade deadline, but they got a few trades in before the final whistle.

Before acquiring Dre'Mont Jones from the Tennessee Titans, they swapped outside linebacker Odafe Oweh for Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman. Since the trade, the Ravens defense has taken a massive step in the right direction.

Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman
Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) and Ravens defensive tackle CJ Okoye (91) pose for a picture with injured Chicago Bears linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (M) after their game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"The guys on defense would be the first to tell you that we've just got to keep getting better. So, I think the key is that they've taken that mindset. The mindset has been, 'Let's get better.' Nobody was down," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.

"They didn't question the fact that they were good and could play great defense and whatever. And I still think that there's a lot better defense in us, and they'll tell you that. So, that's really – nothing's changed. We just have to keep striving to get better at all of the little things, every single play."

Ravens Defense Improving With Trades

Since Gilman's arrival on Oct. 7, the Ravens have not allowed more than 17 points in a game. Their 2-1 record signifies that the team is turning things around after a poor start.

Harbaugh praised Gilman and believes his presence is helping the other members of the secondary as well.

"[Alohi Gilman] really has helped us," Harbaugh said. "He's kind of a complete player back there. He can go in, really, in any spot. He moves around. We do a lot. We're kind of interchangeable on the backend, in terms of what we do with our guys, and especially [with] our safeties – they play a lot of different spots with the disguises, and our rotations and things like that.

"And also, the communication part of it has really been good. Malaki [Starks] does a good job, but he's still a rookie. 'Lo' [Alohi Gilman] has been in this thing a long time. He's seen pretty much everything. He sees things pretty much before it happens, as opposed to when or after it happens. And I think that's been a big plus for us, too."

It cost a lot to get Gilman, trading a strong pass rusher in Oweh to the Chargers. However, the Ravens made up for it with the Jones trade, which should help them in the pass rush.

The Ravens have just 11 sacks as a team this season, so adding Jones and possibly another linebacker could give the defense what it needs to continue progressing.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News