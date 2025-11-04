Ravens Trade Before Deadline Paying Off
The Baltimore Ravens are participating with the other 31 NFL teams for the trade deadline, but they got a few trades in before the final whistle.
Before acquiring Dre'Mont Jones from the Tennessee Titans, they swapped outside linebacker Odafe Oweh for Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman. Since the trade, the Ravens defense has taken a massive step in the right direction.
"The guys on defense would be the first to tell you that we've just got to keep getting better. So, I think the key is that they've taken that mindset. The mindset has been, 'Let's get better.' Nobody was down," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.
"They didn't question the fact that they were good and could play great defense and whatever. And I still think that there's a lot better defense in us, and they'll tell you that. So, that's really – nothing's changed. We just have to keep striving to get better at all of the little things, every single play."
Ravens Defense Improving With Trades
Since Gilman's arrival on Oct. 7, the Ravens have not allowed more than 17 points in a game. Their 2-1 record signifies that the team is turning things around after a poor start.
Harbaugh praised Gilman and believes his presence is helping the other members of the secondary as well.
"[Alohi Gilman] really has helped us," Harbaugh said. "He's kind of a complete player back there. He can go in, really, in any spot. He moves around. We do a lot. We're kind of interchangeable on the backend, in terms of what we do with our guys, and especially [with] our safeties – they play a lot of different spots with the disguises, and our rotations and things like that.
"And also, the communication part of it has really been good. Malaki [Starks] does a good job, but he's still a rookie. 'Lo' [Alohi Gilman] has been in this thing a long time. He's seen pretty much everything. He sees things pretty much before it happens, as opposed to when or after it happens. And I think that's been a big plus for us, too."
It cost a lot to get Gilman, trading a strong pass rusher in Oweh to the Chargers. However, the Ravens made up for it with the Jones trade, which should help them in the pass rush.
The Ravens have just 11 sacks as a team this season, so adding Jones and possibly another linebacker could give the defense what it needs to continue progressing.
