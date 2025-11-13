Ravens Face WR Questions With Mounting Injuries
The Baltimore Ravens are facing familiar uncertainty at wide receiver heading into their Week 11 clash with the Cleveland Browns. Rashod Bateman, who sprained his ankle in the team's recent win, has now missed back-to-back practices this week.
When a player misses two practices, they typically need to make the third to avoid being ruled out for the weekend. According to offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Bateman is hopeful to return at the end of the week, making tomorrow’s practice crucial for his status.
If Bateman can’t go, it would still be a tough blow for Baltimore. His separation ability is often overlooked, and his route running remains one of the sharpest in the AFC. He sinks his hips fluidly on comebacks and curl routes, uses late hands to disguise the catch point, and mixes in head fakes that consistently throw off defenders.
Just a year removed from leading the league in separation off the press, missing Bateman would take away one of the Ravens’ savviest weapons in the passing game. Even if he suits up, his presence alone adds a layer of timing and rhythm to the offense that defenses must account for on every snap.
Jackson’s Return Is Huge, But Receiver Depth Could Be Tested
The good news for Baltimore is that Lamar Jackson is healthy and back at practice after missing due to knee soreness. His return steadies the offense, and with Bateman's availability undecided, the Ravens’ receiving depth behind Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins could get a boost.
Should Bateman be out, while Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins hold the WR1 and WR2 spots, the next options, Tylan Wallace, LaJohntay Wester and Devontez Walker, would take on an even bigger role, with Walker emerging as the primary deep threat and the key to keeping Cleveland’s secondary on its heels.
Wallace and Walker both offer reliable hands and precise route-running, but if the Ravens want a deep threat to stretch Cleveland’s secondary, someone like Devontez Walker could provide those explosive opportunities early in the game.
Walker's Speed Could Be the X-Factor
If history repeats itself, Devontez Walker could be the one to watch. The second year caught two touchdowns in Week 2 against these same Browns and brings rare athleticism to the lineup. Walker ran a 4.36 forty-yard dash and boasts a 40.5-inch vertical, giving the Ravens a legitimate burner who can stretch defenses. Long-developing plays and go routes suit his style, and pairing that with Jackson’s arm could open up explosive opportunities downfield.
For a Ravens team trying to climb back to .500, the offense may need that spark. Losing Bateman would hurt, but it could also open the door for Walker to make another statement. If Week 2 was any sign, Cleveland might already know what’s coming — it’s just a question of whether the Ravens can execute and get the win.
