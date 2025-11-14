Raven Country

Ravens Reveal Lamar Jackson's Status After Knee Soreness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice earlier this week due to knee soreness.

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens will breathe a little easier this weekend. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that quarterback Lamar Jackson is a “full go” for the team's Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson missed practice time earlier in the week due to knee soreness, raising concerns about his availability for a pivotal AFC North game. Those concerns are now gone.

Jackson’s status had been monitored closely. The knee issue appeared on the injury report on Wednesday, and the team limited his reps to avoid any setback. Harbaugh made it clear that Jackson is officially cleared and ready to start. The Ravens avoided what could have been a significant blow to their offensive rhythm. Running back Justice Hill also returned to practice after missing the previous two sessions with a toe injury, while linebacker Mike Green did not practice due to an ankle issue. Harbaugh said they will “see” about Green’s status as the Browns game approaches.

Baltimore’s Offense Gets Key Reinforcements Back

Jackson has played some of his best football this season. His efficiency has carried the Ravens during tight stretches, and his mobility continues to stress defenses. Any injury, especially to the lower body, naturally triggers caution given how central his legs are to Baltimore’s scheme. The team handled the situation conservatively and avoided unnecessary risk.

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Hill’s return adds an important layer to Baltimore’s backfield, especially in a matchup where physicality and versatility matter. His burst, pass-catching ability, and reliability in space give the Ravens another option to balance the offense. On the other hand, Green’s situation remains something to monitor. His ankle setback creates uncertainty about depth on the defensive side, and his availability could impact Baltimore’s rotation at linebacker.

A High-Stakes Game Against a Physical Browns Defense

This game adds weight. Cleveland fields one of the league’s most physical defenses, and Baltimore’s offense needs its full playbook available. With Jackson active, the Ravens maintain their explosive potential both through the air and on the ground. His presence forces defenses to hesitate, and that single beat often becomes the difference between a short gain and a game-breaking play.

The Ravens remain in a tight AFC race, and keeping Jackson healthy is the priority moving forward. For now, Baltimore gets its franchise quarterback back exactly when they need him. With the knee soreness behind him, Jackson is set to lead the Ravens into a critical divisional showdown on Sunday, providing stability, confidence, and momentum as Baltimore looks to strengthen its position in the playoff picture.

