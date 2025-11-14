Ravens Key Defender Nearing Return From Injury
It's been a long journey for Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington to his full recovery, but that appears to have taken an incredible step in the right direction.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on Washington as he recovers from his torn Achilles tendon from back in May during offseason conditioning. Harbaugh believes that Washington is closing to being back, but didn't give a definitive timeline for his return.
"The reports have been real positive talking to AD. He's moving around really well. He feels good, so this was the first week out as far as getting on the grass and running around. He hasn't been cleared to practice yet, but it seems like we are getting closer to that point. Hopefully soon he'll be out there practicing."
Ravens could get a massive upgrade in the secondary soon with Washington
Last year was the first year that Washington got significant time starting for the Ravens, as he started 10 of the 17 games he appeared in. He racked up 64 tackles, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble.
Washington had only played in eight games in the previous three seasons. It was a combination of being more of a reserve player, but he also suffered multiple injuries, including to his foot and chest.
Baltimore was hoping that the former undrafted rookie would take a big step in his career in his fifth season in the NFL, but his Achilles injury delivered a massive setback. This could mean that once he returns, he'll have a lot to prove to the Ravens, given the mountain of injuries he has suffered in his NFL career. The durability questions will moving forward be brought up for the rest of Washington's career in the NFL, as availability is more important than anything.
It seems unlikely that he would find himself in the starting lineup with Kyle Hamilton and Alohi Gilman playing well. Plus, with first-round rookie Malaki Starks also showing off some good potential, Washington might have some trouble finding playing time on defense. Still, it could end up being an instant contributor on special teams.
The good news for the Ravens is that they are that much closer to getting an important piece back to the defense and for the roster with Washington. It'll be interesting to see how he gets used in a secondary that is incredibly deep.
