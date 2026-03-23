Ravens Could Consider Reuniting with Former Pro Bowl Guard

No roster flaw haunted the 2025 Baltimore Ravens quite like their shoddy offensive line. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson spent more time under duress than just about any of his play-calling peers, let alone all of his prior seasons, contributing deeply to their uncoordinated offense as well as Jackson's inability to remain healthy and carry the team when he needed to.

If nothing else, the Ravens at least had Tyler Linderbaum, one of the elite centers in the game who could clean up messes on either side of him while protecting against his own assignments. But once free agency granted him an opportunity to chase a hefty payday, he signed for the kind of money Baltimore couldn't afford in accepting a three-year, $81 million contract to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Ravens have done little to make up for their losses along the front-five since suffering that admittedly-predictable loss. A full-time replacement at center will likely have be located in the upcoming NFL Draft, but that's not to say that Baltimore is out of options to consolidate the position group. Veteran free agents remain out there, and one former Raven may very easily return after a few seasons away from Owings Mills.

Kevin Zeitler's presence has been missed on the Ravens since he departed following the 2023 season. The well-traveled guard enjoyed a career year during his lone campaign with the franchise, earning a Pro Bowl invite as Jackson's primary right guard.

The position that he once fortified fell onto hard time as Zeitler flipped between the Detroit Lions and the Tennessee Titans, with Daniel Faalele doing about as little to protect his quarterback as any starting lineman in the sport. And while some fans once looked into acquiring the former Raven in a trade when things looked to be falling apart last season, his lack of any present ties should make it significantly easier for the organization to reunite with the stabilizing contributor.

Fitting Right Back In

Faalele, for what it's worth, is along the least-likely to take up his former post among any of Baltimore's remaining free agents. And while the right slot's been technically-filled on the Ravens' presumed depth chart by another returner in John Simpson, there's room for the Ravens to get creative on this front.

Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Trystan Colon (63) and guard Kevin Zeitler (70) and running back Justice Hill (43) run out the tunnel against the New Orleans Saints during the warm ups at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After all, Simpson and Zeitler locked down the Ravens' guard spots together just three seasons ago. Only then, Simpson stood on the left side, a position that the young Andrew Vorhees has since taken up. And while he's better than Faalele, whether he's a distinct improvement over Simpson and the 36-year-old Zeitler has yet to be determined.

He's yet to let age sufficiently drag his level of play down, continuing to hold up as one of the better pass-protectors in the league. PFF graded his pass-blocking as a Titan at a 74.5 rating, ninth-highest among eligible 2025 guards, and though he isn't quite spry enough to clear way for the run game, he's a stark improvement over most sturdy alternatives.

The Ravens have little else to do over the weeks leading up to the draft aside from evaluate prospects and remaining free agents alike. As the team's uninspiring guard rotation continues demanding eyes over the coming days, expect Zeitler's interest to keep on building among squads looking for one more viable rotational veteran.

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