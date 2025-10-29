Ravens Deliver Encouraging Final Week 9 Injury Report
On a short week, there's so much that can go wrong with teams ending up being short-staffed because of injuries, but the Baltimore Ravens might end up being the exception to the rule.
The Ravens have released their final Week 9 injury report, where everyone's status for the last practice was "full participants," including starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Keep in mind that the team had a walkthrough, so these were more estimations.
Baltimore's most pressing names on the list is Jackson with his hamstring injury, but he is expected to make his return against the Miami Dolphins. Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been limited most of the week with his ankle injury. Cornerback Nate Wiggins was limited, then a full participant as he works through his groin injury.
Ravens looking to be mostly full strength against the Dolphins
All eyes will be on Jackson to see how the hamstring holds up. He has practiced all week after missing the last three games. The real test will be when he makes that first scramble or run to see if he still has that blazing speed fans know so well.
Stanley is the key piece to the offensive line and gets paid the big bucks to keep Jackson upright. The problem this season for Stanley is that he's been in and out of the line multiple times in games because he can't stay healthy. The Ravens need him more than ever as they get their offense back to 100%.
Wiggins made the biggest play of last week's 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears with the interception on Caleb Wiliams that put the Ravens at the Bears' nine-yard line, leading to a two-play touchdown drive. With the craziness of the cornerback position with injuries this year, Wiggins has been the only consistent one in the group and will be needed going up against Jaylen Waddle and company.
As a Ravens fan, it's a good feeling to see such a clean injury report that hasn't been seen since the beginning of the regular season. After the win over the Bears, it feels as though there is a massive shift in momentum as Baltimore is only two games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for first in the AFC North.
Picking up a much-needed road win over the Dolphins will only enhance the Ravens' chances of making a late-season push for the postseason. If Baltimore can pull it off, it will be one for the record books.
