Ravens' Secret Weapon Comes in Undrafted Rookie
The Baltimore Ravens may not realize it right now, but they might have somebody special in defensive back Keondre Jackson.
Baltimore's undrafted rookie didn't initially make the roster and was placed on the practice squad, but has been playing in the last three games and is starting to catch the attention of everyone. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec credits Jackson for his play, acknowledging that there are small things to work on, but he's making a significant impact.
"The rookie was called for two penalties against the Dolphins, and that will need to be corrected," Zrebiec wrote. "Still, he plays with the speed, physicality and enthusiasm the Ravens covet on special teams, and he embraces that part of the game in a big way."
"Jackson said last week that his coaches at Illinois State tried several times to take him off special teams because he was so important to the defense. Jackson pushed back. He understood that would be a big part of his role in the NFL, and he felt he could be a difference maker in that area. He has been with the Ravens."
Jackson Might Be Key to Postseason Comeback for Ravens
During his three-game stretch with the Ravens, he has made five solo tackles, playing 72% of the special teams snaps. Jackson is credited with being one of the top kickoff and punt coverage guys on the team.
To put Jackson's impressive start into perspective, Zrebiec added that Ravens special teams ace T.J. Tampa leads the Ravens in special teams tackles with seven. Tampa did that in eight games while Jackson made his five in three games.
In the grand scheme of things, Ravens fans may overlook something like this since Jackson doesn't play on defense at all, but this makes a massive difference. Jackson is helping his defense by setting up the other team's offense in bad positions and assisting his punter, Jordan Stout, in maintaining his NFL-leading 46 net yards per punt at the top.
Would Ravens fans find it a coincidence that since Jackson has been playing in the Los Angeles Rams game, the defense is allowing 13 points per game and the team has a 2-1 record? Maybe the two don't 100% connect, but the team is playing better, and Jackson has more than earned his spot on the roster to help this team make an improbable run for the postseason.
