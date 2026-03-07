Ravens' Four-Round Mock Draft Post-Maxx Crosby Trade

Baltimore Ravens fans saw a rare move being made by their team that has everyone on Cloud 9 with Maxx Crosby coming to the Ravens.

In a stunning move, the Ravens traded two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Crosby, with a move that will transform Baltimore in 2026. Crosby saves the defense with one of the top five pass rushers in the NFL.

The biggest question now lies with what the Ravens are going to do with their first three picks of the 2026 NFL Draft without a first-round pick.

We used the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator to make the Ravens' picks between the second and fourth rounds.

Round 2, Pick 45: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Banks is projected in the first round, so seeing him fall would be a massive surprise, but the mock draft simulator had him falling to this pick, and the Ravens would not complain if that is the case.

Last season at Florida, Banks had just six tackles, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery in three games before a broken foot sidelined him for most of the year. If it hadn't been for the foot injury, Banks would be a sure-fire first-round pick, but his injury and other players' rising stock might see his stock drop.

The Ravens need help at defensive tackle with three players at the position, including Nnamdi Madubuike, on IR at the moment, and Baltimore met with Banks at the NFL Combine.

Develop Banks to be a future starter, and he, with Travis Jones, could be a really good duo for a long time.

Round 3, Pick 80: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fields had a solid run at Notre Dame last year with 630 yards and five touchdowns after posting over 800 yards and five touchdowns in each of the previous two seasons at Virginia. A slow 40 time at the combine might have caused Fields to drop a bit with his draft stock, as he is projected to be a second-round selection.

Baltimore is most likely out on Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown after being involved in trade talks, so the Ravens still have to address the position. With Fields' 6-foot-4 height, the Ravens could get their possession tall receiver they have needed for quite some time and make for a solid outside receiver in the offense.

Round 4, Pick 115: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Farmer was a reliable starting right guard for Kentucky over the last two years on their offensive line. He allowed just two quarterback sacks and two pressures on the offensive line, as well as committed just two penalties in 831 snaps last season.

With Daniel Faalele a free agent, the Ravens need to look for players to develop at a very weak guard position, as Emery Jones Jr. is the only starter locked in for 2026. Farmer might have to sit behind Andrew Vorhees for 2026 and learn the ropes of the NFL, but could end up starting in 2027 if he develops well in his rookie campaign.

