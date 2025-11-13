Ravens' Lamar Jackson Wildly Included on Unflattering List
Everyone can agree that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most exciting players in the NFL, but the work he does in the pocket isn't getting nearly as much respect, or any at all, according to one NFL writer.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay named Jackson as the most overrated quarterback in the NFL. Kay attributes Jackson's lack of success in the postseason as part of the reason that the two-time MVP is highly overrated.
"Lamar Jackson may not just be one of today's most overrated active quarterbacks, but also of all time," Kay wrote.
"While his regular-season statistics and team success are undoubtedly impressive—his .737 winning percentage is one of the best in history—he hasn't found a way to deliver when it truly counts."
"The Baltimore Ravens star has been a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro for his inflated regular-season marks, but his two-time MVP status is borderline fraudulent. His credentials simply don't measure up to the other legends who have won the award on numerous occasions."
"Until Jackson can prove he can take the Ravens beyond the AFC Championship Game (a stage he's reached just once, a 17-10 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 during which he had more turnovers than touchdown passes), he'll remain overrated."
Jackson is Seen as Overrated, but His Resume Says Otherwise
How many quarterbacks have made the type of playoff runs that the Ravens have made under Jackson? Teams like the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns would kill to have a quarterback like him.
The biggest complaint early on with Jackson was that he struggled with throwing accurate passes in his early career. He has since addressed those issues, and currently has a completion percentage of 70.1 in 2025, which would be the highest of his career.
Jackson currently holds two quarterback stats that would be the best of any quarterback in NFL history. He leads all quarterbacks in NFL history in adjusted yards gained per pass attempt with 8.3 and passer rating with 103.3.
Not only are his stats passing and running incredible, but he's proven to be a winner as he has won 73% of the regular season games he has started. He's also won three playoff games despite the fact that media members would point out his losing record in the postseason.
Ravens are seeing him first hand improving as a passer and running the ball less because of the confidence he has gained in the pocket. If these are the questions being brought up, why wasn't Josh Allen included since he hasn't won an AFC title game in his career?
It's a head-scratching opinion that Ravens fans won't agree with, as they know the truth about their outstanding franchise quarterback.
