Ravens Hopeful Lamar Jackson Can Return vs. Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens were able to finally get back in the win column in Week 8 with an impressive 30-16 triumph over the Chicago Bears. It marked just the fifth time since 2020 that they were able to achieve the feat without star quarterback Lamar Jackson after losing their last six straight, including postseason play.
Leading up to this must-win game, it was widely assumed that the two-time league MVP would be making his long-awaited return to the starting lineup after missing their last two games with a hamstring injury. He was surprisingly ruled out on Saturday after his Friday practice status was changed, but they are hoping to have him back on their quick turnaround Week 9 AFC matchup with the Miami Dolphins in primetime on Thursday Night Football.
"I'm hopeful," head coach John Harbaugh said postgame. "I'm just going to say that I'm hopeful. As a coach, what you do is you ask 'How's a doing?' and that's about as much as you do, 'How are we doing and what do you think?' and then you get the guys ready that are going to play and then when the guys comeback to practice, you put them in there."
After missing last Monday's practice coming off the bye, Jackson returned to practice for the first time since before he suffered his initial injury in a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he was listed as limited all week, although Harbaugh maintained that he was a full participant on Friday on the scout team.
Given that they had a play second game four days after the Bears' game, the team coaches and medical staff deemed that it made more sense in terms of reinjury to not have him play two games in five day after having so much time off.
Playing the Dolphins on the road have served as a homecoming for Jackson, who grew up in South Florida in Pompano Beach. He has a career record against Miami of 2-2, with three of the four outings resulting in prolific offensive performances in which he threw for over 300 yards and three-plus touchdowns. Both of his MVP-winning campaigns came in seasons where he torched the Dolphins' defense to the tune of five passing touchdowns.
Snoop can get the job done if called upon again
With Jackson out for the third game in a row, the Ravens went in a new yet still familiar direction at quarterback against the Bears as Pro Bowl backup Tyler Huntley got to make his 16th career start and was stellar in his chance to shine. He led the offense to six scoring drives, going 3-of-5 in the red zone, and finished 17-of-22 for 186 passing yards and a touchdown, no turnovers, a passer rating of 116.9 and ran 8 times for 53 rushing yards.
The sixth-year veteran was promoted to top backup over Cooper Rush on Friday and given the starting nod in Week 8 because Harbaugh believed "it was the best thing" for the team and that he gave them the best chance to win, given his dynamic skill set closely resembling Jackson's.
"He's a talented player," Harbaugh said. "He can make throws, he can do things with his legs, he was a great spark for us. It felt like the right thing to do."
The Ravens were already confident in Huntley's ability to operate and lead the offense in Jackson's absence heading into this game, and it was bolstered even further after he helped them end their four-game losing skid. Not only is the former undrafted free agent also a South Florida native, so starting in Miami would be a homecoming for him as well, but he started five games for the Dolphins last season and went 2-3.
