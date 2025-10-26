Ravens Add Former First-Round DT For Bears Game
The most notable and impactful roster move the Baltimore Ravens made the day before they take on the Chicago Bears for a Week 8 battle of Northern Division contenders was downgrading franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson from questionable to ruling him out while he's still recovering from an injured hamstring.
However, that wasn't the only transaction they made that will have an impact, albeit to a lesser degree. They also announced that they are elevating veteran defensive tackle Taven Bryan and rookie defensive back Keondre Jackson from the practice squad to play in this game.
Both players are slated to provide depth and play rotational roles in different phases of the game, with Bryan along the interior of the defensive line and Jackson on special teams. The moves give the Ravens six defensive linemen to rotate unless they opt not to dress sixth-round rookie Aeneas Peebles for the second time in a row, and it will mark Jackson's second straight appearance after making his regular-season debut against the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the bye week.
Bryan's Background
Bryan will be making his Ravens debut after being signed to the practice squad over a month ago on Sept. 24. He spent training camp and the preseason in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals before being released in late August. The eighth-year veteran is a former first-round pick who was selected No. 28 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of the University of Florida in 2018.
After leaving Duval County and before landing in Charm City, Bryan had a one-year stint as a 16-game starter for the Cleveland Browns in 2022, during which he recorded a sack, 2 total tackles and 2 quarterback hits in two games against the Ravens. He most recently spent the last two years with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played in all 17 games in each season and totaled 3 sacks, 7 tackles for loss and 3 quarterback hits.
Unheralded rookie made strong impression in debut
Jackson played exclusively on special teams against the Rams in Week 6, with all 9 of his first career regular-season snaps in the third phase of the game. He made one of the key blocks that sprung fellow rookie, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, for a long punt return in the first half and he logged his first career tackle on a solo takedown of the kick returner to open the second half of that game.
On Thursday, special teams coordinator Chris Horton raved about the undrafted gem out of Illinois State University, praising him for possessing all the desirable traits that "make up a good special teams player" when it comes to his size, speed and physicality.
"Keondre has done a great job since he got here, and then, two weeks ago was an opportunity to get him up there. He went out there, and he played exactly how we thought he would play," Horton said. "You watch him practice. We're big on watching guys practice, and guys tell you a lot about who they are through the practices. They wait for those opportunities to go out in the game, and it comes to life. I thought he did a really good job. [He's a] smart, instinctive guy, physical guy, just playing the game the way we want the game played."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!