Ravens HC Drops Surprising Broderick Washington Injury Update
The Baltimore Ravens were hopeful to get one of their top defensive lineman, Broderick Washington, back soon, but a stunning update might set him back even further.
While speaking to the media, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on Washington's status after he suffered an ankle injury that got him placed on IR at the end of last month. Harbaugh threw reporters off guard by saying Washington wasn't closer to returning.
"He's actually getting surgery. I don't know what details I can into on it right now. It kind of came out of the blue on that one. We'll have more information for you soon."
Harbaugh added that he was unsure whether the surgery would be season-ending. He followed up that more information would be given out once they learned more about it.
Broderick Washington's out of nowhere surgery puts Ravens in a hole
Washington only got to play in three games this season, with one start, before joining his fellow defensive lineman, Nnamdi Madubuike, on the IR. In those games, Washington racked up four tackles and one pass deflection. The last game Washington played in was back in Week 3 when they lost to the Detroit Lions, his only start of the season.
This is not ideal news for a Ravens team that was hoping to get at least one of their defensive lineman back. The hope is that this surgery won't set Washington back to the point that he will no longer be playing during any point of the 2025 campaign.
Baltimore could be forced to look in the trade market to see who can get to start on the defensive line and how much it would cost. The Ravens currently have Travis Jones and Brent Urban occupying those defensive end positions for the time being
The Ravens have five defensive players on IR, with hopes that some of them will be back before the end of the season if possible. It's just another reminder to the fan base of how banged up the roster is, and while many players have returned over the last two to three weeks, there are still key players not in the lineup.
Fans will have to wait a little longer to hear the status of Washington's ankle after surgery, but having a procedure this late in the year, after a month to do so, is not usually a good sign.
