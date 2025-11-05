Ravens Star Named Surprise Trade Deadline Winner
The Baltimore Ravens' defense has commanded more attention than any other positional department on the once-contending roster in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, even if recent games have finally provided brief flashes of optimism.
Their current 3-5 record looked a lot shadier in the week leading into the bye week, when they had two fewer wins and considerably worsened hopes at escaping the regular season. Recent strides have re-awaked any inspiration that this season is worth holding onto and working off of, though, and it showed in Baltimore's final moves before the midseason trading window closed.
They brought in Dre'Mont Jones mere hours before the deadline as some much-needed starting help along the edge, an experienced contributor who's playing strong-enough football to ease the responsibilities of the currently-overtasked pass-rushers. They'd traded Odafe Oweh a month prior, and had yet to replace his presence as an additional pressure-applier until this potentially-pivotal trade.
The safety they brought in in exchange for Oweh, Alohi Gilman, has already provided some much-needed playmaking to the middle of the field, and yet another edge makes life that much easier for Kyle Hamilton, the quarterback of the defense.
How is Hamilton Influenced By Recent Moves?
The star safety had the room to move closer to the line after Gilman's entry, where he had a greater chance at making plays from point-blank range, and he's now considered one of the winners of the trade deadline now that his team's approach has been revealed and executed.
"Hamilton has had two of his best weeks of the season as Baltimore continues to cobble together a complementary defense on the fly," Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr wrote. "The arrival of Alohi Gilman and now the trade for Dre’Mont Jones gives Baltimore more pieces that can increase the Ravens’ ability to generate organic and designer pressure and allow Hamilton to continue expanding his role as one of the league’s most versatile defenders."
"Over the last three weeks, the Ravens have been seventh in defensive EPA, reshaping a bleak unit that allowed 37 or more points in four games this year."
Building on Recent Developments
The Ravens' defense sustained as one of the biggest letdowns of the season's first month and a half, bending to every contender who challenged them before succumbing to age and injuries at any available opportunity.
Hamilton, a back-to-back All Pro nominee, now has even more of a runway to do what he does best in blowing plays up on the ground, and not just because there's another veteran safety behind him to continue reading the field. The pass-rush adding just a little bit of juice can be all it takes for him to have the steam to captain the defense through the less-intimidating back half of the Ravens' schedule, where their odds at returning to the postseason will truly be determined in the coming weeks.
