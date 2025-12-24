Ravens' Lamar Jackson's Status for Packers Game Still Unknown

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson's status for the team's Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers is still up in the air.

While speaking with reporters, head coach John Harbaugh stated that whether or not Jackson will play is "undetermined" at the moment, but he believes the two-time MVP could still give it a go even if he doesn't step onto the practice field this week.

"It's undetermined right now," Harbaugh said. "Non-participation today, was not able to practice, but he could play, you know, without that practice for sure. He's practiced, played a lot of football, won a lot of games for us. If he's ready to go, he will go. If he can go, he will go, and you can bet on that."

Coach Harbaugh on the quarterback status for Saturday: pic.twitter.com/s2bsDI87xq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 24, 2025

Jackson's Injuries This Season

Injuries have become a common theme for Jackson, and truthfully they've been omnipresent for a majority of his career.

That's what comes with the territory of being such a prolific dual-threat quarterback, but both he and the Ravens surely wish they weren't as common as they've been or become.

Jackson is currently fighting through a back contusion that he suffered in Baltimore's Week 16 primetime loss to the New England Patriots. He's missed considerable practice time throughout the year with various ailments while also missing three games back in October due to a hamstring ailment.

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

What Happens if Jackson Misses Packers Game

Baltimore is on the brink of elimination from the playoffs, as either a loss or a win by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the final two weeks would do the job.

The Ravens have the luxury of facing Pittsburgh next week and thus would clinch the AFC North for the third-straight year if they were to take down Green Bay and the Steelers were to lose to the Cleveland Browns, but that's a far way from happening at the moment.

Regardless, Baltimore must win at Lambeau Field in order to keep their playoff dreams alive for at least another day.

Having Jackson available and ready to take on the Packers would of course provide a major boost for the Ravens, but there's some confidence that Tyler Huntley can once again step into his role if need be and lead the offense to at least a proficient showing.

He guided Baltimore to a Week 8 victory over the Chicago Bears as the starter, which kickstarted a five-game win streak, and he also went 9-of-10 vs. New England once Jackson departed.

It's not ideal, but there are far worse backup options out there than Huntley with the season on the line.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!