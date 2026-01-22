Ravens Must Act Fast After Willie Taggart Interview News

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Giants have formally made a request for an interview with Willie Taggart, who is currently Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach and running backs coach, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The former Florida State and Oregon head coach was a member of John Harbaugh’s Baltimore staff for three seasons. pic.twitter.com/VE1hQSaFKL — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2026

Taggart is one of the candidates for the Giants' offensive coordinator position. It's a sign of John Harbaugh's determination to continue to source his Giants coaching staff from his familiarity and successful tenure at Baltimore.

Taggart, who has been with the Ravens for three seasons and received acclaim for his major role in Derrick Henry's development into one of the NFL's top rushers, is now set to face a potential exit that could leave Baltimore in a quandary over how to replace one of the most influential voices in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌team.

Taggart is interviewing for the Giants offensive coordinator position, which would help them be compliant with the Rooney Rule. However, with Todd Monken still expected to be New York's OC this season, Taggart would likely move over as a running backs coach. No matter which position he would end up in for New York, Baltimore simply cannot afford to lose him.

The Ravens have to take quick action in fortifying their offensive coaching setup and getting ready for the absence of one of their most revered ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌assistants.

What Willie Taggart Brought to Baltimore

Taggart​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has been a key factor in the improvement of the Ravens' running game since the 2023 season when he joined the team.

Two years later, he was promoted to assistant head coach, thus taking on a lot more than just running backs coach. Of course, the main thing he has done is setting up Derrick Henry to be really productive in Baltimore's system.

Henry is now the cornerstone of the Ravens' offense, and the guidance Taggart has given the running back has played no small part in this ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌achievement.

Why Timing Complicates Everything

Sep 4, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Willie Taggart during the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

At​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a critical juncture, losing Taggart during the middle of the offseason will really mess up Baltimore's plans. After firing John Harbaugh on January 6, 2026, the Ravens are looking for a new head coach.

At the same time, they have to build a completely new coaching staff while going after top candidates. If Taggart leaves late, the next head coach might get a situation where the running backs coaching room is completely bare, or they will have to quickly get an assistant. Neither of those scenarios are too good when offensive continuity is very important in a quarterback-run offense, like the one surrounding Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

