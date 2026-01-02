Not only is Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry doing great work on the field, but he is putting in the time and money off the field as well.

The NFLPA gives out weekly awards to players who are doing work in the community and giving back to those who need it. They selected Henry as their Week 18 Community MVP. He becomes the second player on the Ravens this season to win the award, as wide receiver Rashod Bateman won it back in Week 8.

Let’s hear it for this seasons's final #CommunityMVP: Derrick Henry 🙌



The @Ravens running back brought holiday magic to Baltimore, Nashville, and Yulee, FL through his Two All Foundation. First, in his team city, he worked with social workers to identify 60 students most in… pic.twitter.com/P6hhHwMgb3 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 2, 2026

“It’s an honor to be named the Week 18 Community MVP,” Henry said in a statement. “My foundation, the Two All Foundation, aims to level the playing field for today’s youth. God has blessed me with this platform and it’s a blessing to be a blessing to others.”

Derrick Henry is doing great work in the community

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Henry gave 60 students at Curtis Bay and Commodore John Rodgers elementary schools gift cards and then let 70 kids in Nashville from the Boys and Girls Club on a shopping spree. Lastly, in Yulee, Florida, Henry did his annual holiday giveaway, where 500 kids got to pick out toys.

The league has acknowledged Henry's great work, noting that he has participated in multiple activities over the years. Last month, he was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner for his work.

Henry is most known for his Two All Foundation in Nashville and Florida. He has also done other work, including handing out bookbags, school supplies, and winter coats to 465 students at Curtis Bay Elementary in Baltimore in 2024. Henry also donated over 200 Thanksgiving meals in 2024 and 2025.

This is the kind of impact that the city of Baltimore can be proud of as Henry is a shining example of what all athletes should be doing in their communities. Henry has not only shown is big heart, but the kind of impact he can make on people's lives.

After all that great work, Henry also needs to put the same effort on the field, with his team sitting at an 8-8 record and just one win away from making the playoffs. They will need to get it done against their division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the winner takes home the AFC North title and makes the playoffs, while the other ends up sitting on the couch and missing the postseason.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!