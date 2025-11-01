Ravens Fans Caused Key Dolphins False Start Penalty
If Baltimore Ravens fans weren't more excited about the team's 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, they should be because they actually played a key role in making that happen.
On the third Miami drive of the first quarter, the Dolphins had a chance on fourth and one at the Ravens' 12-yard line to convert and try to get in the end zone to take the lead, but offensive tackle Larry Borom committed a false start penalty and backed them up five yards. Dolphins kicker Riley Patterson ended up trying a 35-yard field goal, which he missed.
After the game, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke with the media and was asked about what happened on the penalty. Tagovailoa gave credit to the Ravens fans who traveled to the game for the noise they made before the play.
"I would say with the Ravens fans, it maybe got a little muffled with my cadence, and you know the crowd noise. So, we kind of talked about that on the sideline after and got that corrected."
Ravens fans deserve a pat on the back for helping get the win
NFL teams like the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers are known for being well-traveled teams by their fan bases. The Ravens are also showing themselves to be in that conversation, as they stepped up in a big way for their team.
This was a big game in so many ways that made it more attractive for Ravens fans to travel for the game. Besides the warm weather of Miami, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came back for the first time in a month and balled out with four touchdown passes. It was also a must-win for Baltimore to try to keep their AFC North title and playoff hopes alive.
There was every reason for Baltimore's fans to come out, and it showed. They wanted it more than the Dolphins fans, who might already be checked out of the season.
It also helps that there are players on the Ravens who have connections to Miami and Florida in general. Wide receiver Zay Flowers had over 40 friends and family in attendance for the game. Other Florida natives, such as Jackson, Derrick Henry, Tyler Huntley, LaJohntay Wester, and others, have Florida ties on the team.
Miami almost felt like a home game for the Ravens since they were leading for pretty much the whole game. Baltimore fans likely wouldn't mind the team playing there more often as a result.
