Jaire Alexander Trade Provides Critical Benefits for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens fans may not be significantly affected by the news of cornerback Jaire Alexander being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, as he struggled with the franchise in 2025, but some question the compensation received for him.
As part of the Alexander trade, the Eagles gave the Ravens a 2026 sixth-round pick. That seems like a massively lopsided deal since Philadelphia is getting a former two-time Pro Bowler. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec thinks the move will actually help Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta with making a trade deadline deal with that pick.
"A 2026 sixth-round pick doesn’t sound like much, but before the trade, the Ravens didn’t have either a sixth- or seventh-rounder in April’s draft. They’ll likely be rewarded with one or two when the 2026 compensatory picks are divvied out, but that won’t happen for several months — and you can’t trade future compensatory picks before you have them. In other words, DeCosta didn’t have a sixth- or seventh-round pick in his pocket before Tuesday’s deadline. Several players over the next two days will likely be traded for late-round Day 3 picks, and the Ravens wouldn’t have had any of those to offer."
Ravens are getting more support on the deal than just a draft pick
It makes sense as most of the trades that have occurred during the season have been with a sixth or seventh-round pick. Striking the right deal with the right team may not cost teams as much as they believe.
Baltimore already surrendered their 2027 seventh-round pick as part of the Odafe Oweh-Alohi Gilman trade last month. The Los Angeles Chargers also sent over a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Ravens as part of the deal.
With all of that, they have ammunition to use in order to execute one or two trades before the deadline. Alexander was also able to help the Ravens in another way, beyond gathering picks.
Zrebiec added in his article that the Ravens are also getting $2 million in cap savings from Alexander being removed from the books. Baltimore fans might not see it as a significant amount, but Zrebiec thinks it could help the team in 2026.
"Again, it’s not a significant amount, but every bit counts. The Ravens now have roughly $15 million of space they can use to make additions over the next 48 hours. And if they don’t use it this season, it carries over into next year, when Baltimore figures to be in an extremely tight cap situation."
The biggest priority for the Ravens at the trade deadline will be to ensure that they can get an edge rusher to help out on defense. They could also look at the interior offensive line, but with Lamar Jackson back and the offense humming, adding a piece on defense is more important.
