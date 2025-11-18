Winners and Losers From Ravens' Sweeping Win of Browns
In a Week 11 game between two heated AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns 23-16 in the final leg of their three-game road stint. The gritty triumph improved their record to 5-5 and kept them within a game of the AFC North lead following the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here are the standouts who put them in position to prevail and those whose struggles or lack of consistent execution nearly cost them dearly in the team's fourth straight win.
Winners
DC Zach Orr: The second-year play-caller's unit was the main catalyst for the Ravens' victory for the second week in a row. He had the heads of both Browns rookie quarterbacks spinning in this game with the different coverage looks and pressure packages he dialed up to cause constant chaos. In the end, they held a fifth straight opponent to under 20 points, forced a turnover for the fifth game in a row and allowed season lows in passing (81 yards) and total yards of offense (187 yards). They reached double-figures in quarterback hits for the second game in a row and nearly did the same in pass breakups with 9.
TE Mark Andrews: On the same day he became the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards on his first reception, the three-time Pro Bowler also wound up being the hero of the game as well. He scored the go-ahead touchdown to give the Ravens their first lead since the first quarter, a lead they'd hold onto for the win, on a 35-yard run in which he began the play lined up under center to simulate a tush-push quarterback sneak. Andrews also finished second on the team with 32 receiving yards on 3 catches to give him the third-most yards from scrimmage with 67 yards on four total touches.
DB Kyle Hamilton: Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett wasn't the only defensive star who shone bright in this game, as the Ravens resident and deserving Defensive Player of the Year candidate made another strong case for why he warrants consideration for the honor this season in Cleveland. Hamilton was consistently disruptive throughout the game, helping stuff the run after a shaky start by the defense as a whole, and he was a heat-seeking missile of a blitzer. By the end of the game, he became the first player since 1999 and first-ever defensive back to post a stat line of nine total tackles, including a career-high three for loss, a sack, two pass deflections and a forced fumble, joining former Ravens legendary linebacker Peter Boulware.
RB Derrick Henry: The five-time Pro Bowler had one of his better games of the season and could've had an even greater outing had the Ravens stayed committed to running the ball with him out of heavy formations with a lead blocker. Nevertheless, he still recorded his fourth 100-plus-yard rushing performance of the season with a team-leading 118, half of which came on a 59-yard jaunt that he nearly took the distance late in the third quarter. He punched the ball across the goal line for the Ravens' first touchdown of the game in the second quarter and caught two passes for 19 receiving yards to bring his scrimmage total to 137 yards on 20 combined touches.
CB Nate Wiggins: There's just something about playing in this particular rivalry game that brings out the best in the second-year pro, as he has now recorded three of his four career interceptions against the Browns. As was the case on his first of the season versus Cleveland, he nearly returned for a score. Wiggins was excellent in coverage once again as his emergence into one of the best young corners in the league continues.
WR Zay Flowers: The homegrown Pro Bowler didn't just lead the team with his second-highest receiving yards total of the season with 78 on just three receptions, but he did so by coming up with big plays when the offense needed them the most. His 45-yard catch and run set up their first touchdown drive of the game, and his other two catches went for 15 and 18 yards and led to first-down gains on the drive that tied the game at 16-16 in the fourth quarter.
CB Chidobe Awuzie: With All-Pro Marlon Humphrey out for this game due to injury, the ninth-year veteran stepped up in a huge way in his fifth start of the season. He made several impressive plays in coverage to prevent completions, with none bigger than his incredibly clutch last-second dislodging of what would've been the game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Awuzie led the team with a season-high three pass breakups and made some physical stops on his five total tackles.
Pass rush: Both of the rookie quarterbacks the Browns trotted out were under constant duress during this game, with a combined 10 sacks. Pro Bowl veteran Kyle Van Noy had his best game as a pass rusher with a sack and two quarterback hits, one of which led to Wiggins' interception. Veteran newcomer Dre'Mont Jones had a profound impact with several key pressures, and he tied Van Noy for the team lead in quarterback hits.
FB Patrick Ricard & TE Charlie Kolar: If it weren't for the unheralded contributions of the five-time Pro Bowl veteran and fourth-year pro on the Ravens' two longest runs of the game, the end result might've been totally different. Both players made the key blocks to spring Henry for his 59-yard near-house-call as well as on Andrews' game-winning scoring rush.
DB Keyon Martin: The undrafted rookie was also among the Ravens' cornerback depth that rose to the occasion in Humphrey's absence and had his best and most impactful game to date. He made a trio of solo open-field tackles for the second week in a row, recorded his first career pass breakup in the end zone on third down to force a field-goal attempt, and logged his first career sack on nickel blitz to force a punt.
WR DeAndre Hopkins: The five-time Pro Bowler tied for his season-high in targets with 4, and even though he only managed to haul in one of them, it was his seemingly weekly clutch snag. This time around, his 11-yard reception on third down didn't pick up the first down, but it put the Ravens in the perfect scenario to unleash the 'Hurricane,' and the rest was beautiful history.
Inside linebackers: All three of the Ravens' top three players at the position made impressive and highly impactful plays that aided the dominant defensive effort. Three-time All-Pro veteran Roquan Smith recorded the pass breakup on the Browns' final possession to force a turnover on downs. Rookie starter Teddye Buchanan also made a nice play in coverage to snuff out a half-back screen to force an incompletion, and had a pressure while blitzing that led to another pass not being completed. Third-year pro Trenton Simpson forced a key pressure on one of his two quarterback hits that led to an intentional grounding late in the game that helped set up the game-winning drive.
RB Keaton Mitchell: Aside from his dropped screen pass that led to a pick-six, the third-year pro had an impressive showing overall. He finished with 112 all-purpose yards after carrying the ball six times for 31 rushing yards with an average of 5.2 per attempt, hauling in 2-of-3 targets for 23 receiving yards with a long of 17, and racked up 58 kick return yards on two opportunities.
Losers
Gameplan for Myles Garrett: Priority No. 1 for every offense that goes up against the Browns defense, spearheaded by the former Defensive Player of the Year, is not to let him take over the game. The Ravens clearly either didn't understand or poorly executed the assignment because Garrett was an absolute game wrecker, blowing run plays and sacking Lamar Jackson four times, three of which came in the first half alone, to extend his league-leading total to 15.
Red zone offense: For the second week in a row, the Ravens' margin of victory was closer than it needed to be, and they needed one last stand from their defense to seal it because they failed to capitalize on their scoring opportunities inside the opponent's 20-yard line multiple times. Between questionable play-calling and poor execution, they were only able to punch it in down there on just one of their four trips, settling for short Tyler Loop field goals on the three. They won't be able to keep pace and consistently beat better teams without Herculean efforts by their defense if this key issue persists.
QB Lamar Jackson: While both of his interceptions came off deflections, the two-time MVP was far from sharp and on point in this game as a passer. He held the ball too long at times and double-clutched the ball, which led to some of the sacks he took, and was just off target and antsy in the pocket. Jackson was able to hit on some key chunk plays through the air, but his 47.6 passer rating was his lowest mark since Week 12 of the 2021 season, when he threw four interceptions against the Browns.
WR/RS LaJohntay Wester: The sixth-round rookie went from being looked at as a potential X-factor for the Ravens entering this game, given the Browns' struggles to cover kicks and punts, to being one of the reasons they were able to take their first lead of the game. His muffed punt in the second quarter gave Cleveland’s offense the ball at the Baltimore 6-yard line, and it settled for a short field goal four plays later.
