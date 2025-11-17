Ravens Star Sets Unique Record vs. Browns
The Baltimore Ravens escaped Week 11 with a gritty win over the Cleveland Browns. It wasn’t a clean performance, especially with Lamar Jackson struggling, but it certainly was an entertaining defensive battle that showcased one star in particular.
Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton continued his impressive season with a historic performance. He tallied 9 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL (a career high), 2 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble, becoming the first defensive back ever to post such a stat line and just the second player since 1999, joining former Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware.
For those watching closely, Hamilton’s dominance wasn’t surprising. He entered Week 11 as the highest-graded safety in the NFL, per PFF, and owned the top coverage grade at his position.
Hamilton Broke Out Shedeur Sanders' Signature Celebration After Sacking Him
The Ravens defense set the tone from the opening whistle, and outside of Jackson’s pick-six, Cleveland never really found any rhythm. Browns QB Dillon Gabriel exited with a concussion late in the second quarter, forcing head coach Kevin Stefanski to bring in rookie Shedeur Sanders for a highly anticipated debut.
Baltimore wasted no time welcoming him to the NFL. On Sanders’ first third down, Hamilton knifed through the line by spinning around a blocker, strip-sacked the rookie, then celebrated by flashing Sanders’ trademark “watch flex.”
"We preach nameless, faceless opponents. I was confused when the crowd was going crazy, but then I saw Shedeur come in," Hamilton said. "There weren't really too many adjustments; we're playing our game, [just] trying to get off the field and get turnovers, which guys did today."
Sanders’ night didn’t improve. He was sacked again by Kyle Van Noy on the following drive and later intercepted by Nate Niggins before a potential late-game tying throw to Greg Larvadain was broken up by cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on a third-and-5 end zone attempt. The rookie finished just 4-of-16 as the Ravens limited Cleveland to 187 total yards and only 3.5 yards per play.
Cleveland’s defense, however, was equally fierce. Myles Garrett terrorized Jackson with four sacks, and Baltimore once again struggled in the red zone. Ultimately, a perfectly executed fake “tush push” in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Ravens with tight end Mark Andrews rushing for a 35-yard TD.
The victory moved Baltimore to 5-5 and keeps them firmly in the playoff hunt. As for Hamilton, his All-Pro case grows stronger by the week. With 59 tackles through nine games, he’s on pace to shatter last season’s career high of 107.
