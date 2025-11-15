Ravens DT Projected For Big Pay Day in Offseason
The Baltimore Ravens have built a reputation for drafting and developing high-quality talent, and one of the latest players stepping into the spotlight is defensive tackle Travis Jones. Now in his fourth season, Jones has shown steady growth each year, and with his free agency approaching in 2026, he’s positioning himself for a substantial payday.
Jones’ production doesn’t always leap off the stat sheet, but he consistently handles the dirty work inside, and this year, he’s putting together what many consider a breakout campaign. His recent surge earned him recognition as the eighth-best free agent in ESPN’s latest rankings.
"At 6-foot-4 and 341 pounds, Jones is a physical presence on the interior of the front, with the power to displace blockers and fill gaps," ESPN's Matt Bowen about Jones. "Over 3½ seasons in Baltimore, Jones has 5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 33 pressures. He's also a high-energy player on tape."
Senior NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler added that several teams view him as the top defensive tackle available should he hit the free market. Fowler noted that executives believe a contract in the range of four years and $57 million could be a realistic target for Jones.
"Multiple teams consider him the best defensive tackle to potentially be available. 'He's awesome,' an NFC executive said," Fowler wrote. "'Very tough to block, elite run stopper. A wide-bodied guy who has enough pass rush.' The Ravens could attempt to re-sign Jones but aren't afraid to let key players leave via free agency. One player comp from an NFC exec: Dalvin Tomlinson, who got $57 million over four years from Cleveland in 2023."
Should the Ravens Extend Jones?
Before the start of the season, many believed the Ravens should extend Jones and keep him paired long-term with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike. However, with
Madubuike's future now uncertain following season-ending neck surgery, general manager Eric DeCosta has a lot of thinking to do.
Jones has been central to Baltimore’s defensive resurgence this year. While his stat line shows only 1.5 sacks, the numbers don’t reflect the true extent of his dominance. His presence forces offenses to double, and occasionally even triple-team him, creating easier one-on-one opportunities for Baltimore’s edge rushers. That kind of impact helped fuel the Ravens’ double-digit sack duo last season.
"When he plays at a high level, it allows everyone on the (defensive) line to play as a high level as well," All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith said after Week 10. "Other guys get 1-on-1s, and it obviously frees up the backers and everybody else when the offensive line and people have to make sure he's accounted for."
There’s no doubt Jones is a valuable piece of Baltimore’s defense. The real debate for the front office will center on whether to pay him or gamble on a cheaper draft replacement. At a projected average annual value of $14.25 million, Jones would rank around 26th among interior defensive linemen, and given his impact on the Ravens' defense, the price seems justified.
The Ravens trust their ability to find talent in the draft, but replacing a player with Jones’ impact is anything but guaranteed. And if he keeps playing at the level he showed in Week 10 against the Vikings, his price will only climb, putting pressure on Baltimore to lock him up early.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!