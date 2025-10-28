Cut Twice, Tyler Huntley Rescues Ravens With Calm Comeback
When the Baltimore Ravens needed stability most, Tyler Huntley delivered. After being released twice in the past year and spending much of the summer training alone in Florida, the 27-year-old quarterback returned to Baltimore and helped snap the team’s four-game losing streak.
Filling in for the injured Lamar Jackson, Huntley completed 17 of 22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown in a 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears, steadying an offense that had struggled for weeks.
For a team that started the season 1-5, his poise and familiarity with John Harbaugh’s system brought much-needed calm and renewed belief.
Huntley’s Return Sparks Baltimore’s First Win in Six Weeks
Back in late July, when training camps were in full swing and the Florida heat was unforgiving, Huntley was unsure if another NFL opportunity would come. He texted Harbaugh on a whim.
“I know you’re in camp, give me a call when you get a chance.” To his surprise, the Ravens’ head coach called him right back. “Relationships last forever,” Harbaugh told him.
Huntley rewarded Harbaugh’s trust with one of the team’s most complete offensive performances of the season. Baltimore scored on six of eight drives, showing rhythm that had been missing for weeks.
After an early three-and-out, Huntley led two scoring possessions before halftime to give the Ravens a 10-6 lead — their first halftime advantage since Week 2.
He stayed composed throughout, adding a 29-yard scramble that set up another field goal and throwing a touchdown to Charlie Kolar after Nate Wiggins’ interception.
“The way he played that game, 116-plus quarterback rating… I don’t think he could have played any better,” Harbaugh said. “That was one of those all-time great performances.”
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins praised Huntley’s preparation and composure, saying,
“He’s played a lot of ball. He can make plays with his legs. Not a lot of QBs in this league can go out and make those kinds of plays.”
A Needed Win After Weeks of Uncertainty
The Ravens entered the game under pressure. Lamar Jackson had missed three straight contests with a hamstring injury, and confusion over his practice designation drew an NFL investigation.
Baltimore had already fallen into a 1-5 hole, its worst start in years. Cooper Rush, who replaced Jackson the previous two games, threw four interceptions combined, prompting Harbaugh to make a switch before the bye week.
“I felt like it was the best thing for our team and gave us the best chance to win,” the coach said.
Huntley justified that decision. Beyond his efficient passing, he ran eight times for 53 yards, converting key third downs and keeping the Bears’ defense guessing.
When Chicago closed the gap to seven points late in the game, Huntley guided a nine-play, 66-yard drive capped by Derrick Henry’s second touchdown to seal the victory.
Baltimore’s defense complemented the effort with a critical interception and a goal-line stand, while rookie kicker Tyler Loop went six-for-six on his attempts.
Though Jackson’s return could come soon, Huntley’s performance gave the Ravens more than a win — it gave them a reason to believe their season isn’t over yet.
