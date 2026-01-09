Former LB Urges Ravens to Hire Two Big Coaching Names

The Ravens’ season is in the books, but the real chess match is just getting started.

With John Harbaugh out of the building, Baltimore heads into one of the most fascinating offseasons of its 30-year run.

After an 8–9 campaign that left the Ravens watching the playoffs from the couch for the first time since 2021, the franchise known for doing things the right way is at a crossroads.

So what’s the next move? One NFL veteran thinks he’s already got Baltimore’s blueprint drawn up.

Ex- NFL Veteran Floats a Bold Blueprint for the Ravens

Once Harbaugh was shown the door, Baltimore instantly became the most coveted opening on the coaching carousel. This is a plug-and-play contender. Six Pro Bowlers. A two-time MVP in Lamar Jackson. A roster built to win right now.

And according to former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, the blueprint is already there.

Acho took to X with a bold idea for the Ravens’ brain trust: Robert Saleh as head coach, Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. His logic was simple. Saleh is the best defensive mind in football. McDaniel is the best offensive mind in football. Pair them up and let the talent cook.

If the Baltimore Ravens do this at Head Coach and offensive Coordinator, they would win a Super Bowl. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/Ri72edBHh4 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 8, 2026

Whoever takes over in Baltimore won’t be handed a long runway. This isn’t a rebuild, it’s championship or bust. Win immediately. Win loud.

Reports suggest the Ravens will run a wide-ranging search , but with the league’s most attractive opening, they can afford to be patient. The timeline doesn’t matter. The hire does.

And history backs that up. Six of the 14 playoff teams this year were led by coaches in Year 1 or Year 2. Four were first-time head coaches.

Maybe Baltimore goes with a proven name. Maybe they roll the dice on the next big thing. They’ve done it before. Harbaugh himself had never been a head coach, or even a coordinator, before becoming the winningest coach in franchise history and delivering a Super Bowl.

Résumés don’t win games. Results will.

This is the biggest call the Ravens have made in years, and if they nail it, this “reboot” could turn into a fast-track return to the postseason.

