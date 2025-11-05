Ravens' Lamar Jackson Honored After Stellar Week 9 Performance
It feels like it's been forever since the Baltimore Ravens have played a game with the mini bye week, but the NFL didn't forget one performance from the team's 28-6 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was truly special in his first game back after missing the last three with a hamstring injury. Jackson completed 78.3% of his passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 14 yards rushing on five carries in the win.
The performance that Jackson put up got the attention of the NFL as he was named the Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Jackson proved that he still has it vs. Miami
Many might balk at the idea that Jackson is back after playing against one of the worst defenses in the NFL, but he has demonstrated all the skill sets that made him the former NFL MVP. While he didn't do as much running, he occasionally showed that the hamstring was no longer bothering him.
Where Jackson has excelled at his position is his ability to throw the ball in the pocket. He has such great pocket awareness and knows exactly when to get rid of the ball versus run the football.
Miami's defense struggled to get any pass rush, so Jackson leaned more on his legs to get it done. When Baltimore did run the ball, they had Derrick Henry take more of those carries, and he had a ton of success doing it. The Dolphins were forced to respect the fact that Jackson could pull the ball and run it at any time, so they had to follow him, which opened up the running lanes for Henry as he went over 100 yards in the game.
Now that the Ravens are on a two-game winning streak and have their star quarterback rolling strong from the hamstring injury, Baltimore just got that much more dangerous not only on offense, but overall as a team. Baltimore is sitting at 3-5 and just a game and a half behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North race.
Jackson showed the NFL that he is truly back and that they should be scared that he might actually be back in the conversation for the MVP after throwing for 14 touchdowns to one interception and adding another rushing score in the process. For the defenses in the NFL, good luck trying to slow down Jackson anytime soon.
