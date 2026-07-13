Ravens 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Bubble Watch Before Training Camp

The Ravens haven’t made any real changes to their roster since signing Calais Campbell after the draft. Which is somewhat surprising given what the current situation at center looks like.

With such a deep draft class – 11 rookies – that’s a lot to sort through this summer and helps explain the overall lack of recent activity. Along with the fact the industry fancies the Ravens as a real Super Bowl contender. Of course there is always room for improvement.

So, how has our 53-man roster projection changed if not much has been altered at all with the roster itself? Well, we’re always studying the roster and trends and anticipating players who may fit better now than they did under John Harbaugh. And you talk to people around the league and pick up trusted opinions open certain players lower on the perceived depth chart.

Maybe you spend a half-hour downloading Broncos coach Sean Payton, mentor to Ravens rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and come away with a renewed sense of how a player or position might best fit into the new offense being formed in Baltimore.

I’m not going to pretend there are sweeping changes since we last looked at this before minicamp, but there are several new wrinkles as we peer into our crystal ball here:

Offense (25)

We are shuffling some things up at RB, where we no longer believe the answer for “Joker”’ RB/TE is outside the organization and that versatility that Randall provides should allow them to keep more players at a position where more in in question – like OL.

QB (2) – Lamar Jackson, Snoop Huntley: Intrigued to see Skylar Thompson and I’m a lil bit of a truther for him, but don’t think he is anything but a practice squad guy going in.

RB (3) – Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Adam Randall: Could Randall cover the Joker role and also boost special teams to the point where Rasheen Ali could be on PS also? Could they go in with just three on active roster?

TE (4) – Mark Andrews, Durham Smythe, Matthew Hibner, Josh Cuevas: They are short a move TE here. I’ll die on that hill. (Sign Darren Waller).

WR (6) - Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Ja’Kobi Lane, Elijah Sarratt, Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester: Really, really young group. There is trade potential here at some point. Would prefer a young vet than the 30-something crew the Ravens usually sign.

OL (10) - Ronnie Stanley, Vega Ioane, John Simpson, Roger Rosengarten, Ehtan Pocic, Carson Vinson, Andrew Vorhees, Emery Jones, Danny Pinter, Diego Pounds: Sticking with the idea that the starting center is not on the current roster … because he better not be on the current roster – HYPER PAYTON

Defense (25)

Two key players – including arguably the second most important player on the entire roster – are medical question marks coming into camp on this side of the ball. Those situations are likely to linger and create opportunities for others this summer.

DL (7) – Travis Jones, Calais Campbell, Broderick Washington, John Jenkins, Rayshaun Benny, Adisa Isaac, Aeneas Peebles: Nnamdi Madubuike is probably not going to be ready for Week 1. Even in that instance, do they need multiple run stuffers? Am I missing someone here? Benny is going to be a thing in a good way.

LB (7) – Trey Hendrickson, Roquan Smith, Zion Young, Mike Green, Tavius Robinson, Trenton Simpson, Carl Jones: Teddye Buchanon might not be ready for the start of things coming off surgery. They should be extra careful here, and we figure with a new chief of sports science on board they will be.

CB (6) – Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie, Marlon Humphrey, Chandler Rivers, TJ Tampa, Amani Oruwariye: You can never have too many corners. They have a bunch of guys in the 5-9 range on the fringes of the roster, mostly without NFL playing experience, but Oruwariye is 6-2 and has played a fair amount and head coach Jesse Minter likes long-levered guys.

S (5) – Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, K’Von Wallace, Keondre Jackson: Probably going to prove to be the best position group on the team or close to it.

Special Teams (3)

K – Tyler Loop – We like “Big Looper” to bounce back in a big way.

P – Ryan Eckley – it took the last punter they drafted years before he blossomed. Just sayin’

LS – Nick Moore – Gotta have a veteran somewhere in this crew.

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