Ravens’ Quick Deal With First-Round Pick Is Good Sign

The Baltimore Ravens wasted little time getting to work on their top 2026 NFL Draft prospect, Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane.

The team announced the signing on social media, by showing a photo of the newest member of their offensive line signing his deal.

While details of the deal are not surprising in any way -- a standard four-year deal worth 24.5 million in line with the league’s rookie wage scale, plus an optional fifth-year for the team to exercise down the road -- Ioane’s signing should be considered good news for the Ravens.

Why Olaivavega Ioane’s contract signing is good news in Baltimore

Basically, it removes any drama from the equation, leading to the player-team relationship starting off with the right foot.

The Ravens’ rookie minicamp is slated to begin next Saturday, May 2nd. Ioane will now be able to participate as a fully signed player, instead of having to go under a Rookie Participation Agreement, which is a short-term deal intended to provide liability and injury protection coverage. In short, it provides Ioane and the Ravens with clear legal certainty going forward.

Signing Ioane now also removes any drama element from negotiations. Despite a rookie wage scale in place thanks to the CBA, players and teams often disagree on how compensation should work, especially regarding guarantees.

A recent example of such a dispute happened last year with the Bengals’ Shemar Stewart, who objected to the franchise including language that would allow the team to void his guarantees for certain infractions.

That dispute ended up being drawn out over an extended period of time, with Stewart missing Cincinnati’s rookie minicamp, OTA’s and the start of the team’s training camp, before ultimately signing a fully guaranteed deal on July 25th, 2025, as that year’s 17th overall pick. Stewart’s impact as a rookie was minimal, starting five games out of eight appearances, with 11 total tackles and one sack while also battling injuries.

By getting the administrative part out of the way early on, the Ravens front office is now ensuring Ioane has no off-the-field distractions as he’s set to go through his first few practices as an NFL player.

Baltimore is counting on Ioane to be a plug-and-play starter from Day 1, shoring up the interior of an already shaky offensive line that lost two starters from last year -- center Tyler Linderbaum and guard Daniel Faalele.

Before being selected by Baltimore in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Ioane was widely considered one of the safest prospects available. Having him signed so early is a good indication pointing in that direction.