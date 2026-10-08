Ravens Week 4 Rookie Report: Vega Ioane Aces Major Test With Flying Colors

Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 rookie class saw extended action in Sunday's grind of a 24-18 long-awaited home win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. They are in an AFC North division in which every team's record is .500 or better, and they are tied with the Cleveland Browns atop the standings heading into next week.

Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw extensive playing time in all three phases. The only rookie who was a healthy scratch was undrafted quarterback Joe Fagnano, who still suited up as an emergency No. 3 option. Fifth-round running back Adam Randall is eligible to return from short-term injured reserve after this game, while third-round wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane will remain on it for at least one more week after getting hurt in Week 1. Seventh-round defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is on the practice squad and has yet to be elevated.

Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their late taste of NFL regular-season action.

IOL Olaivavega Ioane

The first-round interior offensive lineman made his fourth career start but played his first full game at center after he first slid over from his right guard spot to help close out last week's dramatic win. Not only was Ioane playing out of position, but he was going up against one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league, the Titans' star Jeffery Simmons. He kept Lamar Jackson clean by not allowing a sack, a quarterback hit or even a single pressure on Simmons' 32 pass-rush snaps and held the four-time Pro Bowler without a tackle for loss as well. His overall grade of 75.1 from Pro Football Focus was the fourth-highest mark on the team.

A sampling of Vega Ioane's first game at center. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZNeBJ8MtGM — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 5, 2026

"It was pretty solid. I would say, [there were] a lot of mistakes on my end," Ioane said. "I take full responsibility for that. There were a lot of plays where I did not snap the ball at the right time [or] right cadence, things like that. But we have a lot of time to fix that. [I want to just give a] big shoutout to the guys around me, the whole [offensive] line, the receivers, the quarterbacks. They had full trust in me going out there. They have been helping me out throughout the entire game, so big shoutout to them."

Now that the Ravens have traded for two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, they can slide Ioane back over to his natural spot, where he's been the most dominant. However, knowing that the youngster is capable of moving over and playing at a high level is a testament to his versatility and could serve them well if they ever find themselves in a similar pinch in the future.

OLB Zion Young

The second-rounder played nearly 40% of the Ravens' total defensive snaps and had another solid game against the run, where he consistently set a strong edge on early downs and finished with a pair of assisted tackles.

classic zion young pic.twitter.com/a7FgiIX0zh — William Herman (@_williamherman) October 6, 2026

WR Elijah Sarratt

The fourth-rounder was active for the second time this season, but unlike his uneventful debut, where he didn't log a snap on offense or special teams, he logged 23 snaps and his first career catch and targets. Both of the passes that came his way were from Jackson during the last drive of the first half on back-to-back plays. The first resulted in a 13-yard reception that moved the ball just inside the range of second-year kicker Tyler Loop and the second target was just off the mark on a shallow route.

I don’t know about you guys, but I was starting to get worried about Elijah Sarratt. I’m glad the Ravens finally got him on the field! pic.twitter.com/WKCcXuLkWu — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) October 7, 2026

As key as the yardage he picked up on that drive was to set up an M&T Bank Stadium record 64-yard field goal, he committed one of several back-breaking penalties for the offense. Sarratt was flagged for holding while attempting to make a block downfield that negated an impressive 29 yard scramble by Jackson late in the second quarter that would've moved the ball near midfield.

TE Matt Hibner

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Matt Hibner (88) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth-rounder recorded multiple new season highs for the second week in a row, playing 37 offensive snaps and hauling in both of his targets for the second week in a row for a career-high 34 receiving yards. His first catch went for a career-long 25-yard catch-and-run that was the result of a masterful play call by offensive coordinator Declan Doyle that got him streaking wide open down the field. His second catch almost went for a first down, as he picked up nine yards to jump-start an early fourth-quarter drive that looked like it was going to end with points had it not stalled out at midfield.

More good scheme by Declan Doyle.



Fake screen setup gets the Titans' LB to bite and leave Matt Hibner wide open for a 25 yarder. pic.twitter.com/weIUHZ6AnC — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 5, 2026

"He is a smart dude, but he's continued just to work and learn and get better in blocking, [and] with anything he's asked to do, he does it, and he does it at a high level," Mark Andrews said. "So, [there's] just a lot of upside with him, and he's going to continue to make big plays and help this team win games."

CB Chandler Rivers

The fifth-rounder played over 40% of the Ravens' total defensive snaps for the second week in a row, as he has clearly carved out a role in their defense. He recorded a career-high five total, all of which were solos, and he recorded his second career tackle for a loss on a third-down checkdown to a running back one yard behind the line of scrimmage to force a punt. Rivers was also responsible for allowing the touchdown completion to Titans' wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson late in the fourth quarter that made the final score look closer than it actually was and felt for most of the second

TE Josh Cuevas

The fifth-rounder saw his most extensive playing time of the season thus far for the second week in a row, with 27 combined between offense and special teams, including a season-high 18 on offense and nine on special teams, getting more reps with blocking tight end Durham Smythe lost for the season. He wasn't targeted but recorded his first career tackle on special teams when he ran Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike out of bounds after punt return of 10 yards in the third quarter.

P Ryan Eckley

The sixth-round specialist had another strong performance in a game that saw him attempt a career-high six punts and record a career-high 284 punt yards. He was a field-flipping weapon once again, helping the Ravens win the battle of field position by pinning the Titans' offense inside their 20-yard line four times and recording one touchback. He averaged 47.3 yards per punt and a long of 56.

OLB Ethan Burke

With four-time Pro Bowl veteran edge rusher out recovering from finger surgery, the undrafted free agent got to play his first regular-season snaps on defense after playing exclusively on special teams through the first three weeks. He checked into the game on the Titans' second drive, played 16 snaps and made the most of his first extended opportunity in the fourth quarter on Tennessee's final possession when he recorded his first career sack. After the guard failed to pick him up on a stunt, Burke used his length to dive at the legs of Ward. His 14 snaps on special teams were the most among all rookies and tied for fourth-most on the team.