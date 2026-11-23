The Ravens have a $60M problem on defense.

Well, in full candor, they have a $160M problem on defense.

Their team-record payroll on that side of the ball is producing almost no results – Sunday was another debacle – calling the job security of rookie head coach Jesse Minter already into question. They have no discernable strengths as a defense, getting gutted on the ground now that teams have finally started running the ball on them after being content to merely pick apart Minter’s dime coverages for most of the season.

Trey Hendrickson was the handpicked solution to years of defensive rot. Failing general manager Eric DeCosta – after bailing on an agreed to trade for Raiders elite run stuffer/pass rusher Maxx Crosby for alleged medical concerns – then pretended he was planning to land Crosby and Hendrickson. In reality, he thought Hendrickson was a value-play, with his age, injury history and inability to stop the run leaving him with a shallow free-agent market.

And it turns out the market was right, and DeCosta was wrong (he has been consistently wrong for years on end in a way that should have had him fired when head coach John Harbaugh was let go), And Hendrickson, about to turn 32, is a $60M (fully guaranteed) waste. He’s nothing close to the “closer” he was anointed to be by DeCosta and Minter. He has added nothing at all – no juice and no jam and damn sure no sacks – to their atrocious fourth-quarter defense and his ineffectiveness is a hallmark of their six-game losing streak.

Signed to put the team’s Super Bowl pursuits over the top, he is already a bust. These Ravens will "compete" to be possibly the worst defense in franchise history in 2026, and won’t be contending for anything in 2027, either, with a rebuild imminent. This is a sunk cost, already. (Oh and the Bengals defense and pass rush is markedly better without him and hold-ins, as evidenced when they crushed the Ravens).

Literally nothing about how Hendrickson was billed has showed up.

He was somehow more effective while playing through a painful finger injury than he’s been since the surgery to repair it. He is the face of Minter’s shortcomings – nearly as much as Minter himself – and his recent suspect play would call for his benching if this was a meritocracy (but it’s a fiefdom for the front office where their litany of egregiously overpaid “stars” - Hendrickson, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Mark Andrews – get unfettered opportunities to play because anything else would make an overmatched front office look even more so).

As bad as the Hendrickson signing has looked since around Week 3, it’s truly starting to tug at whatever fabric of this defense remains; opponents will be running 30 times or more on this failing front, and Hendrickson will be further exposed and the defense will suffer even more because of it.

“Going against him when he was with the Bengals I think he is a very good pass rusher, and that's it,” former Ravens coordinator Wink Martindale told me on “The Daily Flock Show” a few weeks back. “That's what he is. I think he's a third down, second-and-long type guy because he wants to get to the quarterback.

“The problem is … They're not getting leads where people have to throw the ball to get back in the game (with Lamar Jackson hurt). And when you get selfish, and you're rushing a passer on a run play, it exposes players. And that's what I'm seeing. That's what I'm seeing with him.”

Quite a rebuke, but a truthful one. And it’s really showing up now.

What Have You Done For Me Lately?

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson (91) with Cincinnati Bengals safety PJ Jules (37) after the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last five games, no longer wearing an apparatus and without his hand heavily bandaged in recent weeks, Hendrickson has three total pressures in the second half of games. That is a putrid 6.7% pressure rate for “the closer” who is being paid to be in the 18% and up stratosphere. Consider the following:

Last 5 Games (2nd Half): 3 Press/45 Rush (6.7% Pressure Rate)

Season (4th Quarter): 0 Sacks, 2 QBH, 3 Hurry, 6 Press (10.7% rate)

Since Surgery (6 Games): 1 Sack, 5 QBH, 11 Hurry (12.4%)

But that’s only half the problem.

Baltimore has allowed 300 yards rushing the last two weeks, and Minter has been unable to curb any issues thus far. With Hendrickson on the field the last two weeks, opponents have rushed 43 times for 234 yards and two TDs. He can’t set the edge; he is getting stiff-armed and cast aside and that 5.5 yards/carry average is going to go up. Watch.

On Sunday Baltimore had a pathetic 45.5% run defense success rate with Hendrickson on the field. He will be targeted on the ground - like Humphrey is through the air - by speed and power backs. And with Kyle Hamilton playing more deep safety (and struggling), he’s offering less thump around the line of scrimmage; Hamilton missed four tackles Sunday and Hendrickson will get picked on even more.

Baltimore’s best all-around edge – Tavius Robinson on a bargain-basement rookie deal – is on season-ending IR. Hendrickson not only isn’t a strength; he’s a liability. A franchise even somewhat serious about curbing its rot and beginning an obvious rebuild would have peddled Hendrickson’s contract for anything possible at the deadline as we pointed out, but instead DeCosta bought older players and gutted future drafts.

More Zion Young – a second-round edge project DeCosta took over a bevy of starting center options – might help against the run, but he has limitations and he’s actually been playing less lately, despite facing run-heavy teams. Young shows up in short-yardage packages but it’s worth noting teams can pick on those personnel groups on the air, as a 128.4 opposing passer rating (vs. mostly weak QBs) with Young on the field speaks to. Jeepers.

Quite a quandary, and one this coaching staff and front office will be ill-equipped to solve. They create problems; they don’t fix them.

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