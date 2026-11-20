The Ravens insisted on keeping 10 of the 11 players they drafted around into Thanksgiving.

It’s time to start playing them. Some, just getting active on game day and into some semblance of a rotation, and others need to be given a wide ramp to more meaningful playing time. Frankly, in a lost season amid a five-game losing streak with rampant issues on all sides of the ball, it’s time for a bunch of players on rookie contracts to be more empowered.

Rookie head coach Jesse Minter has been tasked with pretending this was a Super Bowl contender, and, if weighed against those expectations, is being questioned around the league as a potential one-and-done. His defense stinks and the offense, without Lamar Jackson, can’t run or throw the ball, and the bloated and overpaid roster is loaded with veterans who Minter cannot reach or get to perform anything close to the level at which they are being compensated.

Enough of all the BS about “accountability” and “telling the truth.” With $19M corner Marlon Humphrey embarrassing the franchise this week, getting called out by Mayor Brandon Scott, and then finally benched, it’s the perfect time for Minter to lean into youth. It better be about building a future and finding pieces for the future, because the present is as bad as it can get losing on Monday night at home to a winless team. A lot needs to change in Owings Mills and the obvious rebuild should be getting a jumpstart Sunday in Carolina with Jackson out for the season (trust me) and Humphrey suspended by the team and top defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike already ruled out with a hamstring injury.

These kids need to start getting a look, or a longer look:

Teddye Buchanan

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan (40) during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yeah, the Chargers were the rare team this season that invested any volume in their run game at all. I get that. But getting him on the field for just four snaps and not seeing him as someone with the potential to play regularly in this defense seems silly. Roquan Smith shouldn’t be playing every snap, maybe more Kyle Hamilton in coverage – with safety Jaylinn Hawkins still hurt – helps create a spot, too.

It’s not impossible for Buchanan and Trenton Simpson – who has made the case for a new contract with a breakout season – to be on the field more together. Slashing this kid’s role as he works back from ACL surgery, unless mandated by physical condition, would be foolish. Was one of very few youngsters to standout in 2025 and did so as a rookie.

Matthew Hibner

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Matthew Hibner (88) runs a route during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fellow-rookie Josh Cuevas has passed him by and is getting a chance to do more in the slot and run seam routes. Hibner should be faster and more explosive and play faster and more explosive and this offense should be living in 12 and 13 personnel. The fact that overpaid veteran Mark Andrews had his best game in two years shouldn’t deter from an effort to get the kid TEs on the field more with a quarterback in Jacoby Brissett who loves throwing to that position group.

The fact Hibner and Cuevas combined for 33 snaps on offense is fairly ridiculous and rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is struggling mightily right now with concepts and formations.

TJ Tampa

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. (27) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve been calling for him to start phasing Humphrey out on the boundary all year. Humphrey should have never been on this team in the first place. The Ravens love to create whisper campaigns about how great their mid-round picks are going to be, but then when they have to play, if general manager Eric DeCosta picked them, it’s usually bleak.

He should be a fit with Minter’s scheme but whatever he was showing in practice had to be ugly since it took Humphrey getting international scorn for his juvenile podcast in order to finally get Tampa on the field more.

Adam Randall

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Adam Randall (23) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could be an interesting jack-of-all-trades piece at a time when the offensive roster is flat. Can he create for himself in space? Let’s find out, because this broken offensive line can’t do anything for anyone in the run game or the pass game. Catch balls out of the backfield, get him involved in pony packages. Let’s go.

Rayshaun Benny

Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) watches warmup during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Remember him? Took him near the end of the draft. Been on the practice squad. With Madubuike out, let’s start taking a look. Madubuike is only signed for one more year, anyway, and that neck injury was a big deal. Travis Jones is a guy who can help out, but he’s not special and playing 40-year-old Calais Campbell in a lost season ahead of this kid is silly.

Evaluators I trust thought he was a potential steal and this franchise is brutal evaluating tackles and abstained from leaning into loaded recent drafts at the DT spot. He might surprise them if they let him play.

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