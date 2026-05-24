These 2 Baltimore Ravens Rookies Have the Most to Gain in OTA’s

With phase three of OTA’s in full swing at Baltimore.

The 2026 rookie class has been a complete standout since arriving at “The Castle” earlier this month. Two rookies in this class have the most to gain before camp goes underway in July.

Ja’Kobi Lane - WR

It’s safe to say that the Ravens got an interesting character in their third round wide receiver who’s coming off a season where he caught 49 passes for 745 yards and four touchdowns. After running the table at the rookie showcase last week, Lane has brought that energy onto the field in week one of OTA’s.

Ja’Kobi coming into this offseason process was seen as a “ball of clay” in the eyes of general manager Eric DeCosta and as week one concluded, fans and media alike had a chance to see the molding process. Lane showed flashes of what he can be as an NFL receiver with impressive catches and minor improvements to his route running during both practices.

Being able to work alongside wide receiver coach Keary Colbert, which the two have a history going back to USC, has been vital as well. Lane's intention to detail has become more evident, from the sink of his hips at the break of routes to how he explodes out of cuts. He recognizes how much of a game changer he will be at the next level if he continues improving, which is a massive positive for a player at 21 years old.

Lane still has a lot of room to grow, his primary concern coming into the league washow he handles press coverage and so far most of the routes have been run on air or in competitive 7 on 7 periods that have little amounts of physicality. But it's shown that he’s extremely bought into the process and enjoying every moment, as seen by him doing backflips at the end of practice.

Most have projected Elijah Sarrat to be the rookie with more of a role coming into the season but if Lane continues to grow on the field and physically, there’s no doubt that his name will be called quite often.

Josh Cuevas - TE

Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Cuevas speaks during a press conference at rookie minicamp on May 2, 2026, at the Under Armour Performance in Owings Mills, Md. | AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Cuevas is one of two rookie tight ends that looks to further extend the lineage of great Ravens at the position. He has shown so far an ability many didn’t have a chance to see a lot during his time at Alabama, his hands.

On Monday, Cuevas showed his receiving prowess as he had one of the better practices on the team overall. Making all sorts of catches: diving, one handed, up the seam, over the middle. Even getting love from star tight end Mark Andrews after one of the grabs.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise since Cuevas had 37 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide but throughout the draft evaluation, he was known more as a blocking tight end than a possession specialist.

Working alongside Andrews will pay dividends for Cuevas' development as a dynamic tight end. As the offseason rolls on, one thing is certain: the more Cuevas grows as a receiver, the clearer it becomes that Baltimore isn't abandoning its tight end-heavy offense. Instead, the system is undergoing a youthful rebrand.