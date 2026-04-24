Three Moves The Ravens Must Strongly Consider On Day Two Of The Draft

This was always going to be a difficult first round to pin down, and sure enough the draft lived up that billing.

That alone would have made it difficult to project which players might make the most sense for the Ravens on day two. Duh. But some things we expected held true, like a double-digit run on offensive linemen on Thursday, a lot of variance in who liked which pass rushers, and a strong opportunity for the Ravens to resist any temptation to grab a pass catcher with pick 14, given some of those factors.

Vega Ioane’s selection sets the stage for general manager Eric DeCosta to potentially begin reversing the caliber of his roster and his franchise’s fortunes through the weekend. But the toughest work comes now. And there are definitely some developments to watch over the nest 48 hours as the Ravens determine just how many of their remaining 10 picks they are going to utilize, and goes through this process with an overhauled coaching staff.

Get A Big Target For Lamar, ASAP

This team needs to make replacing Isaiah Likely and/or upgrading on Rashod Bateman a major priority. Like, today.

Perhaps there is something about Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston that teams wee privy too that didn’t make its way to me. His size/speed profile would ne a huge boon to this receiver room. And I’ve been on record for weeks that evaluators I trust believe Vandy tight end Eli Stowers had first-round traits and the kind of elite athleticism that should make him quite appealing to Baltimore.

Package Picks Together To Move Up

The movement at the very top of this draft, and the fact that teams like Arizona and Tennessee couldn’t find people willing to pay a price to move up to get the third or fourth player selected in this draft spoke volumes. So while there are value plays and all of that, no one was trying to stockpile picks here. Teams were trading back for minimal compensation, and the Rams thought it was such a weird draft they took a quarterback who might not play for two years in the middle of the first round. The Bills need help to get over the hump and they bailed on the first round entirely.

DeCosta is not using all of these picks. It would be silly to do so.

Whether it’s for a pass catcher or a defensive tackle, taking some of this year’s surplus and maybe a little something next year to make an aggressively calculated move Friday is more in order than ever.

Trade For A Veteran

This is something I could see coming more into focus Saturday. Put your pro scouting department to the test and identify some value plays of young vets you think can blossom in Baltimore and move some of that surplus of fifth round picks for them. I still have a fixation on a certain former top-five pick quarterback, but maybe that’s just me.

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