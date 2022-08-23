Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans, and NFL were recently in the crosshairs of Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, and he claimed victory for his 24 clients in the Watson complaints.

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons became the latest targets for Buzbee and his client Darnell Greene.

On Aug. 21, the Buzbee Law Firm released a statement to Saints News Network and other media outlets. "The Buzbee Law Firm is currently preparing to file a lawsuit against Mr. Kamara, his associates, and the venue at which the beating occurred. Mr. Greene's injuries resulting from the unprovoked beating include spinal injuries in his neck and back, as well as a severe traumatic brain injury," per the announcement.

Four critical elements of Buzbee's statement follow the pattern of the attorney's strategy in handling the complaints against NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Labeling his client Darnell Greene "the victim." Buzbee's team is "actively collecting information" and publicly requests that "all witnesses who have information to come forward." "We call on the appropriate authorities to exact swift punishment against all parties involved in the attack." "We also encourage the NFL to take immediate action."

For Buzbee, he's increasing the public pressure on the Las Vegas prosecutors, Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, and National Football League.

Buzbee classifies the Las Vegas incident as "unprovoked and extremely violent," and the alleged victim [Darnell Greene] was "viciously assaulted while attempting to enter an elevator at The Cromwell Hotel & Casino.

Greene's hiring of Buzbee and the following statement came on the heels of last week's report that an NFL suspension for Kamara may not occur in the 2022-23 regular season.

The ball is in the Vegas DA's office and NFL's court. How will they respond? But for New Orleans, will their superstar tailback receive an NFL suspension this season?

We shall see.

