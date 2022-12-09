By the Numbers: Saints Playoff Hopes Bleak Following MNF Loss

The New Orleans Saints (4-9) squandered a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) for the second time this season. The prime-time loss to Brady and the Bucs look to be the final nail in the coffin for the Saints' 2022 playoff hopes.

With four games remaining the Saints would need a miracle or two to make the playoffs. However, like Lloyd Christmas famously said in Dumb and Dumber: "So, you're telling me there's a chance?"

Let's dive inside the numbers of the Saints' Week 13 loss to the Bucs.

5: Lutz Makes 2+ Field Goals in a Game for the Fifth Time in 2022

It has been an up and down season for Wil Lutz since returning from injury a year ago.The Georgia State product is only converting 77% on the season and has displayed masterful performances along with forgettable ones.

On Monday, Lutz connected on all three of his field-goal attempts. This marks the third time that Lutz has connected on two or more attempts while maintaining a perfect percentage during the contest.

Certainly, there are kicks that Lutz would like back this season. However, seeing Lutz return to a near Pro-Bowl form is a welcomed sight for the Saints even in a down year.

9: Taysom Hill Makes NFL History with 9+ Rushing, Receiving & Passing Touchdowns in his Career

In the first half of Monday Night's action, Taysom Hill caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton. The touchdown strike served as the Black and Gold's lone trip to pay dirt in the contest.

Taysom's touchdown grab marked the ninth in his NFL career and made some history in the process. Hill is now the only player in the Super Bowl Era (1970-Present) to record 9 rushing, receiving and passing touchdowns in an NFL career.

The Swiss Army Knife has proved his value to the Saints this season. Hill leads the team in total touchdowns with seven. Also, New Orleans has yet to lose a contest in which he touches the ball at least nine times.

13: Andy Dalton is 0-13 in his last 13 Road Primetime Games

Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton has struggled in prime-time games during his NFL career. This season alone, Dalton is 0-3 in prime-time outings. Two of those losses contribute to his 13 consecutive prime-time road losses.

Frankly, Dalton played a pretty good game on Monday Night. Some may argue that it was one of his better performances as a member of the Saints. The "Red Rifle" ended the contest 20 of 28 passing for 229 Yards and one score. The numbers do not jump off the page, but Dalton was accurate with the football and gave New Orleans a chance to win the ball game.

