NFL Conference Championship Teams' Rankings

The Conference Championship games are set and now all eyes are on this weekend. The final Four are battling it out for a final spot in Super Bowl LIV.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are a win from returning to the Super Bowl for a third-straight season. This year, the Bengals stand in their way. Joe Burrow led the team to their first AFC Championship game in 33 years. Can the Bengals upset the Chiefs?

The NFC Championship will host a couple of California teams as the 49ers and Rams go head to head with a home state Super Bowl LIV trip on the line. The 49ers have six straight wins over the Rams. This will be another historic weekend for the NFL. All eyes will be on Feb. 13 as the Kansas City Chiefs win one of the best playoff games in NFL history and the 49ers upset another NFC favorite. Who will be the final two?

Conference Championship Teams' Rankings No. 1 - Kansas City Chiefs Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signals during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in what many considered one of the best playoff games in NFL history. Both teams' offense was spectacular as both teams combined for 25 points in about the last minute of the game. Kansas City matched their peak offensively and rode high, heading into their 4th-straight AFC Championship. This time, they meet the Cincinnati Bengals. No. 2 - Los Angeles Rams Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports The Los Angeles Rams ensured a new champion for Super Bowl LIV. At the end of the season, they defeated reigning Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Bucs, 30-27. The Rams dominated most of the game, but Los Angeles' win came from a last-second field goal preventing Tom Brady from completing another signature comeback. Los Angeles looked like what many people thought they could be, and they now look to redeem themselves against the San Francisco 49ers. No. 3 - Cincinnati Bengals Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals defied expectations after beating the Tennessee Titans 19-16. This year, the Bengals have been one of the hottest teams, and their rebuild has gotten off to a better start than most expected. Cincinnati has not won this much in recent times, but their biggest test is coming up this weekend when they face the Kansas City Chiefs. No. 4 - San Francisco 49ers Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports The San Francisco 49ers upset another playoff favorite defeating the Green Bay Packers 13-10. San Francisco did not play the flashiest game, but they did all the right things needed in the brutal, snowy conditions in Green Bay. The 49ers may have ended Aaron Rodgers' career in Green Bay earlier than expected. Perhaps, but they still need to beat another team many predicted as a Super Bowl favorite, the Los Angeles Rams. Road to Super Bowl LVI Jan 26, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; A NFL Wilson official Duke football with Super Bowl LVI logo is seen at SoFi Stadium. Super Bowl 56 will be played at SoFI Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports CBS will broadcast the AFC Conference Championship action with the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 2:05 PM CT from GEHA Feild at Arrowhead Stadium. The NFC title will be decided on FOX when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Rams with a 5:40 PM CT kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

