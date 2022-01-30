NFL Conference Championship Teams' Rankings
All eyes are on Championship Weekend in the NFL.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are a win from returning to the Super Bowl for a third-straight season. This year, the Bengals stand in their way. Joe Burrow led the team to their first AFC Championship game in 33 years. Can the Bengals upset the Chiefs?
The NFC Championship will host a couple of California teams as the 49ers and Rams go head to head with a home state Super Bowl LIV trip on the line. The 49ers have six straight wins over the Rams. This will be another historic weekend for the NFL. All eyes will be on Feb. 13 as the Kansas City Chiefs win one of the best playoff games in NFL history and the 49ers upset another NFC favorite. Who will be the final two?
Read More
Conference Championship Teams' Rankings
No. 1 - Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in what many considered one of the best playoff games in NFL history. Both teams' offense was spectacular as both teams combined for 25 points in about the last minute of the game.
Kansas City matched their peak offensively and rode high, heading into their 4th-straight AFC Championship. This time, they meet the Cincinnati Bengals.
No. 2 - Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams ensured a new champion for Super Bowl LIV. At the end of the season, they defeated reigning Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Bucs, 30-27. The Rams dominated most of the game, but Los Angeles' win came from a last-second field goal preventing Tom Brady from completing another signature comeback.
Los Angeles looked like what many people thought they could be, and they now look to redeem themselves against the San Francisco 49ers.
No. 3 - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals defied expectations after beating the Tennessee Titans 19-16. This year, the Bengals have been one of the hottest teams, and their rebuild has gotten off to a better start than most expected. Cincinnati has not won this much in recent times, but their biggest test is coming up this weekend when they face the Kansas City Chiefs.
No. 4 - San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers upset another playoff favorite defeating the Green Bay Packers 13-10. San Francisco did not play the flashiest game, but they did all the right things needed in the brutal, snowy conditions in Green Bay.
The 49ers may have ended Aaron Rodgers' career in Green Bay earlier than expected. Perhaps, but they still need to beat another team many predicted as a Super Bowl favorite, the Los Angeles Rams.
Road to Super Bowl LVI
CBS will broadcast the AFC Conference Championship action with the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 2:05 PM CT from GEHA Feild at Arrowhead Stadium.
The NFC title will be decided on FOX when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Rams with a 5:40 PM CT kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Read More Saints News
- Saints to Interview Former Dolphins Coach Brian Flores for Their Head Coaching Position
- Saints Put In Interview Request for Byron Leftwich, Aaron Glenn
- Sean Payton Did It His Way
- Saints Coaching Search: The Hot Names
- Grading the Saints 2021 Performance at Cornerback
- Michael Thomas is the Key to Saints Offensive Resurgence in 2022
- Saints Top Salary Cap Hits for 2022
- 2022 Saints Free Agents: First Glimpse
- Saints Sign Six More Players to Futures Deals on Tuesday
- Saints Sign 8 to Reserve/Future Contracts
- Bears Request to Interview Saints' Jeff Ireland
- Saints Hold 18th Overall Pick in 2022
- Saints Opponents for 2022