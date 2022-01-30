Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Jimmy Garoppolo
Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers

NFL Conference Championship Teams' Rankings

The Conference Championship games are set and now all eyes are on this weekend.  The final Four are battling it out for a final spot in Super Bowl LIV.

All eyes are on Championship Weekend in the NFL.

AFC NFC Championships

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are a win from returning to the Super Bowl for a third-straight season. This year, the Bengals stand in their way. Joe Burrow led the team to their first AFC Championship game in 33 years. Can the Bengals upset the Chiefs?

The NFC Championship will host a couple of California teams as the 49ers and Rams go head to head with a home state Super Bowl LIV trip on the line. The 49ers have six straight wins over the Rams. This will be another historic weekend for the NFL. All eyes will be on Feb. 13 as the Kansas City Chiefs win one of the best playoff games in NFL history and the 49ers upset another NFC favorite. Who will be the final two?

No. 1 - Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in what many considered one of the best playoff games in NFL history. Both teams' offense was spectacular as both teams combined for 25 points in about the last minute of the game. 

Kansas City matched their peak offensively and rode high, heading into their 4th-straight AFC Championship. This time, they meet the Cincinnati Bengals.

No. 2 - Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford (9)

The Los Angeles Rams ensured a new champion for Super Bowl LIV. At the end of the season, they defeated reigning Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Bucs, 30-27. The Rams dominated most of the game, but Los Angeles' win came from a last-second field goal preventing Tom Brady from completing another signature comeback. 

 Los Angeles looked like what many people thought they could be, and they now look to redeem themselves against the San Francisco 49ers.

No. 3 - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals defied expectations after beating the Tennessee Titans 19-16. This year, the Bengals have been one of the hottest teams, and their rebuild has gotten off to a better start than most expected. Cincinnati has not won this much in recent times, but their biggest test is coming up this weekend when they face the Kansas City Chiefs.

No. 4 - San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10)

The San Francisco 49ers upset another playoff favorite defeating the Green Bay Packers 13-10. San Francisco did not play the flashiest game, but they did all the right things needed in the brutal, snowy conditions in Green Bay. 

The 49ers may have ended Aaron Rodgers' career in Green Bay earlier than expected.  Perhaps, but they still need to beat another team many predicted as a Super Bowl favorite, the Los Angeles Rams.

Road to Super Bowl LVI

USATSI_17570755_168388561_lowres

CBS will broadcast the AFC Conference Championship action with the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 2:05 PM CT from GEHA Feild at Arrowhead Stadium. 

The NFC title will be decided on FOX when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Rams with a 5:40 PM CT kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

